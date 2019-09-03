Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors return to Aloha Stadium to host Oregon State on Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team will host Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 7, its second Pac-12 opponent in its season-opening homestand. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.
Game #2
Who: Hawai’i (1-0) vs. Oregon State (0-1)
When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, HI
Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: OSU leads 7-3
Promotions:
Bank of Hawaii is the game sponsor and will distribute 5,000 Clear Tote Bags (available at all stadium gates) and award 70,000 HawaiianMiles during the halftime promotional contest (register at Gate 3).
- Register at Gate 4 to win “Best Seats In The House,” compliments of Papa John’s Pizza Hawaii and NAPA
- Raising Cane’s will award a lucky section/row with free Box Combo coupons during the first quarter
- The Farmers Hawaii Supa Bowzooka will be launching T-shirts into the stands between the first and second quarters.
- Bite Squad Delivery of the Game will award one lucky winner with $40 worth of concessions during the third quarter
- A UH student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge” for the chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year during the first timeout of the fourth quarter.
Game Notes:
- UH opens the season with its second consecutive Pac-12 opponent. Most recently, Hawai’i opened with back-to-back Pac-12 teams in 2011, ’13 and ’14.
- The last time UH beat two Pac-12 teams in the same season was 1994 (def. Oregon, 36-16 and Cal, 21-7).
- UH and Oregon State have met 10 previous times with OSU holding a 7-3 advantage. The Beavers have won the last four meetings in the series dating back to 2006. UH’s last win in the series was in the 1999 Jeep O’ahu Bowl, which capped the Warriors’ NCAA-record turnaround season.
- Eight of the meetings were held in Honolulu, which OSU leads 5-3. Among UH’s wins was a 23-17 victory in the Jeep O’ahu Bowl.
- The series began on New Year’s Day in 1924 in Honolulu. OSU has scored at least 33 points in each of its seven victories in the series and has allowed a total of 116 points (avg. 16.6 ppg) in those wins.
- The teams are scheduled to meet again Sept. 11, 2021 in Corvallis.
- UH’s last seven wins against Power 5 conferences have come against Pac-12 opponents. The last time UH beat two Power 5 teams in the same season was 2006 (def. Purdue, 42-35 and Arizona State, 41-24).
- UH is 3-11 in its last 14 games versus Pac-12 opponents since 2010. All three wins occurred at home — twice versus Colorado (2011 &’15) and against Arizona two weeks ago.
- Under head coach Nick Rolovich, UH is 2-2 following bye weeks. Last week’s bye week is the first of two this season (Oct. 5).
- Also under Rolovich, UH is 6-1 in regular season non-conference home games (only loss to BYU in 2017 finale) and 1-4 versus Power 5 conferences (only win vs. Arizona two weeks ago).
- A win would give UH a 2-0 start for the third consecutive season, which was last accomplished from 1980-82.
- Although only one game into the 2019 season, UH’s offense ranks No. 3 nationally in passing (436.0) and No. 12 in total offense (595.0).
- This week’s game is the UH’s second of eight home contests this season, the most regular season home games since 2006.