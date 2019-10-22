Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors look to snap losing streak at New Mexico

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak with a Mountain West match-up at New Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. The Rainbow Warriors (4-3, 1-2 MW) is also seeking their first win over the Lobos since 1991.

Game #8

Who: Hawai’i (4-3, 1-2 MW) vs. New Mexico (2-5, 0-3 MW)

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. MT/10:00 a.m. HT

Where: Albuquerque, N.M.

Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium (39,224)

Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 8:00 a.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: GoLobos.com

Series Information: UH leads 14-10