Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors look to snap losing streak at New Mexico

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to bounce back from a two-game losing streak with a Mountain West match-up at New Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M. The Rainbow Warriors (4-3, 1-2 MW) is also seeking their first win over the Lobos since 1991.
Game #8
Who: Hawai’i (4-3, 1-2 MW) vs. New Mexico (2-5, 0-3 MW)
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m. MT/10:00 a.m. HT
Where: Albuquerque, N.M.
Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium (39,224)
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 8:00 a.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: GoLobos.com
Series Information: UH leads 14-10
- Game Storylines:
- UH leads the overall series 14-10, however New Mexico has won the last seven meetings dating back to 1993. Prior to that, UH had won nine straight from 1983-91.
- UH’s last win in the series was a 35-13 victory in 1991 in Honolulu.
- UNM holds a 4-3 advantage in games played in Albuquerque with a current three-game win streak (1993, ’95, 2015).
- In Mountain West play, the Lobos have won all three match-ups by a total of 20 points (6.7 avg). The last two meetings were decided within the closing moments of the game. In 2016, UH’s attempt to tie the game was halted at the 6-yard line with 2:29 to play as the Lobos held on to a 28-21 victory. In 2015, UNM scored a touchdown with 55 seconds to play for a 28-27 win in Albuquerque.
- New Mexico is UH’s third consecutive Mountain Division opponent in as many weeks following losses to Boise State and Air Force. Head coach Nick Rolovich is 3-8 versus the Mountain Division, including a 0-1 mark against the Lobos.
- UNM enters this weekend having lost its last four games including last week’s 23-10 defeat at Wyoming to fall to 2-5, 0-3 in the MW. However, both of the Lobos’ wins this season have occurred at Dreamstyle Stadium where they are 2-1.
- UH ranks No. 3 nationally in passing offense (359.0) while the Lobos rank No. 130 nationally in passing yards allowed (348.0). UNM is also No. 127 in total defense (494.9) and No. 122 in scoring defense (36.6). UH is either No. 1 or 2 in the conference in six offensive categories.
- A win would snap UH’s five-game losing streak in the month of October dating back to last season. Under Rolovich, UH is 5-9 in October.
- Quarterback Cole McDonald leads the Mountain West in nine categories including passing yards per game (326.3 ypg), passing efficiency (154.0), passing touchdowns (23), and total offense (354.3).
- Receiver Cedric Byrd II is the MW leader in five categories including receiving yards per game (90.1), receptions per game (7.6), and total touchdowns (9).
- UH is 1-2 on the road this season with both losses against nationally ranked teams. Under Rolovich, UH is 8-14 (.364) in road/neutral site games and 7-7 (.500) in MW road games.
- Entering this weekend, UH is tied for the 12th toughest schedule with its opponents combining for a 67.4 winning percentage (29-14 record).