Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors host Central Arkansas in Homecoming Game at Aloha Stadium

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to make it 3-0 at Aloha Stadium this season when it hosts Central Arkansas for Homecoming, Saturday, Sept. 21. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m.

Game #4

Who: Hawai’i (2-1) vs. Central Arkansas (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, HI

Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)

Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: UH leads 1-0

Promotions: Raising Cane’s is the game sponsor of Homecoming and will distribute football keychains to the first 1,000 fans (available at stadium gates 3 and 6) and award a $50 Raising Cane’s swag bag and free box combo cards during the halftime promotional contest (register at Gate 3). Saturday’s contest is a “Green Night” and fans are encouraged to wear UH-branded green apparel to celebrate Homecoming.

Raising Cane’s will award a lucky section/row with a free box combo coupons during the first quarter.

Register at Gate 4 to win the “Best Seats In the House,” compliments of Papa John’s Pizza Hawaii and NAPA.

The Farmers Hawaii Supa Bowzooka will be launching T-shirts into the stands between the first and second quarters.

Bite Squad Delivery of the game will award one lucky winner with $40 worth of concessions during the third quarter.

A UH student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge” for the chance to win a Raising Cane’s for a year during the first timeout of the fourth quarter.

With FCS member Central Arkansas coming to town #BowsFootballFinal discussed why a game against Portland State in 2000 will always have #HawaiiFB on high alert // For full episode 👉🏽 https://t.co/TWacEfHXUj #GoBows @richmiano38 // https://t.co/SOdY37JnAf 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/I6IFu0YG3H — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 17, 2019