Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors host Central Arkansas in Homecoming Game at Aloha Stadium

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to make it 3-0 at Aloha Stadium this season when it hosts Central Arkansas for Homecoming, Saturday, Sept. 21. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m.
Game #4
Who: Hawai’i (2-1) vs. Central Arkansas (3-0)
When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, HI
Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: UH leads 1-0
Promotions: Raising Cane’s is the game sponsor of Homecoming and will distribute football keychains to the first 1,000 fans (available at stadium gates 3 and 6) and award a $50 Raising Cane’s swag bag and free box combo cards during the halftime promotional contest (register at Gate 3). Saturday’s contest is a “Green Night” and fans are encouraged to wear UH-branded green apparel to celebrate Homecoming.
- Raising Cane’s will award a lucky section/row with a free box combo coupons during the first quarter.
- Register at Gate 4 to win the “Best Seats In the House,” compliments of Papa John’s Pizza Hawaii and NAPA.
- The Farmers Hawaii Supa Bowzooka will be launching T-shirts into the stands between the first and second quarters.
- Bite Squad Delivery of the game will award one lucky winner with $40 worth of concessions during the third quarter.
- A UH student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge” for the chance to win a Raising Cane’s for a year during the first timeout of the fourth quarter.
- Game Storylines:
- Saturday’s game marks UH’s Homecoming, which is the earliest-ever, eclipsing last year’s Sept. 22 date vs. Duquesne. It is also the earliest within a season (4th game) since 1972.
- UH’s all-time record in Homecoming Games is 39-29-1. The Warriors have won their last two Homecoming games (vs. San Jose State in 2017 and vs. Duquesne in 2018) after dropping five straight from 2012-16.
- This year marks the second consecutive non-conference Homecoming opponent and just the seventh non-conference opponent since 1979 of which UH is 4-2 in those match-ups.
- Hawai’i and Central Arkansas played once prior in the 2009 season-opener. UH scored a late touchdown for a 25-20 victory in Honolulu. UH coach Nick Rolovich was the Warriors’ quarterbacks coach that season.
- UH has won its last 16 games against FCS teams dating back to 2001. Its last loss to an FCS team was to Portland State in the 2000 season opener (45-20).
- Since moving to FCS in 2006, UCA is 3-12 all-time versus FBS opponents which includes a 35-28 season-opening win at Western Kentucky.
- UCA (3-0), one of eight unbeaten teams in FCS, is ranked No. 12 in this week’s FCS Coaches Poll.
- A win on Saturday would be UH’s third straight at home to open the season. Last season UH won its first four home contests. The last time UH opened with three or more wins at home in consecutive seasons was 2006-07.
- UH is 2-1 to start the year for the third consecutive season, a streak last accomplished from 1991-93.
- UH quarterback Cole McDonald needs 86 passing yards to reach 5,000 in his career. Only seven other UH quarterbacks have reached the milestone. Dru Brown was the last to do it in 2017. McDonald also needs two more TD passes to move past Garrett Gabriel (47) into fourth on the school’s touchdowns list.
- UH ranks eighth nationally in the FBS in passing (370.3) while UCA is fifth in FCS (351.3). Hawai’i quarterback Cole McDonald is eighth averaging 339.0 yards per game while UCA quarterback Breylin Smith is ninth, averaging 324.7 per game.
- Under head coach Nick Rolovich, UH is 3-0 in games following a loss to a nationally-ranked team. The Warriors lost to No. 23 Washington last week in Seattle, Wash.