Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors hit the road to face Illinois in nationally televised game

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team takes to the road for the first time this season when it head to Illinois for a nationally-televised game on ESPNU.





Game 5

Who: Hawai’i (3-1, 0-0 Big West) at Illinois (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten)

When: Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT/3:00 p.m HT

Where: State Farm Center (15,544) – Champaign, Ill.

Television: Live on ESPNU. Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Bryce Drew (color) on the call.

Streaming Video:WatchESPN.com

Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.

Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats:StatBroadcasti.com

Coaches: Acting head coach Chris Gerlufsen is in his first season at UH (3-1). Brad Underwood is in his third season at Illinois (28-40).

Series Information: Illinois leads, 7-0.