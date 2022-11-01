The University of Hawai’i football team will look to extend its win streak over rival Fresno State to three games Saturday, Nov. 5 in a Mountain West match-up at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif. Kick-off is 7:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. HT) and the game will be televised nationally on FS2.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-7, 1-3 MW) dropped its third one-possession decision in the last four games after a 27-20 setback to Wyoming last week in Honolulu. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-1) won their third straight contest in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind win over San Diego State last week in Fresno.

HAWAI’I (2-7, 1-3 MW) vs. FRESNO STATE (4-4, 3-1 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. HT) Location | Stadium Fresno, Calif. | Valley Children’s Stadium (41,031) Television FS2. Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Will Blackmon (analyst). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:30 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Fresno State | Mountain West (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 2-7 (1st season)

MW Record: 1-3

SERIES VS FRESNO STATE

Series Information: FS leads 29-24-1

In Honolulu: Tied 15-15

In Fresno: FS leads 14-9-1

GAME STORYLINES