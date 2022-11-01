The University of Hawai’i football team will look to extend its win streak over rival Fresno State to three games Saturday, Nov. 5 in a Mountain West match-up at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno, Calif. Kick-off is 7:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. HT) and the game will be televised nationally on FS2.
The Rainbow Warriors (2-7, 1-3 MW) dropped its third one-possession decision in the last four games after a 27-20 setback to Wyoming last week in Honolulu. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (4-4, 3-1) won their third straight contest in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind win over San Diego State last week in Fresno.
|HAWAI’I (2-7, 1-3 MW) vs. FRESNO STATE (4-4, 3-1 MW)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. HT)
|Location | Stadium
|Fresno, Calif. | Valley Children’s Stadium (41,031)
|Television
|FS2. Guy Haberman (play-by-play) and Will Blackmon (analyst).
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:30 p.m. HT.
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Fresno State | Mountain West (PDF)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 2-7 (1st season)
MW Record: 1-3
SERIES VS FRESNO STATE
Series Information: FS leads 29-24-1
In Honolulu: Tied 15-15
In Fresno: FS leads 14-9-1
GAME STORYLINES
- Saturday’s match-up is the 55th all-time meeting between the schools. Fresno State is UH’s longest-standing rival. The teams have met every year since 1992 when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.
- Fresno State leads the series 29-24-1, although UH has won the last two meetings.
- The Bulldogs have a 14-9-1 advantage in games played in Fresno, Calif., however, Hawai’i has won two of the last three at Valley Children’s Stadium (formerly Bulldog Stadium) with wins in 2016 (14-13) and 2020 (34-19).
- UH won last year’s meeting 27-24 in Honolulu over the 18th-ranked Bulldogs. The Warriors forced six turnovers and out-scored the ‘Dogs, 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
- Since the teams joined the Mountain West in 2012, Fresno State has won seven of the 10 match-ups.
- Hawai’i (2-7, 1-3 MW) dropped to 1-3 in Mountain West play after a 27-20 home loss to Wyoming last week. The Cowboys reclaimed the Paniolo Trophy with the win.
- Fresno State (4-4, 3-1) won its third straight game after a come-from-behind 32-28 victory over San Diego State last week in Fresno for the Old Oil Can. The ‘Dogs scored 15 points in a span of 14 seconds in the final minute of the game to steal the victory.
- All three of UH’s conference losses have been decided by one score and by a total of 13 points.
- UH is playing its fifth road game of the season and is 0-4 on the continent, including 0-2 in Mountain West play this season. Fresno State is 3-1 at home with its only loss in the season-opener to Oregon State. The ‘Dogs are 2-0 in MW home games.
- UH has allowed 19.0 points per game in its last four games compared to 45.4 points per game in the first five games of the season.
- Linebacker Logan Taylor has 29 total tackles in the last two games which is tied for the second-most during that span behind Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson (39).
- A total of 40 different players have started for UH this season — 19 on offense and 21 on defense — which is tied for seventh-most nationally.
- UH offensive line coach Roman Sapolu spent the last three seasons on the Fresno State coaching staff including two seasons as offensive line coach (2020-21).
- Fresno State cornerback Cam Lockridge played two seasons for the Rainbow Warriors (2020 & ’21) with 14 starts in 18 games. The Tampa, Fla., native recorded 61 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, three interceptions, and 10 passes defended and also scored two defensive touchdowns.