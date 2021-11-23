Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors close out regular season at Wyoming with outside chance of securing bowl bid

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to regain the Paniolo Trophy when it travels to Wyoming for a Mountain West match-up against its old rivals, Saturday, Nov. 27 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 2-5 MW, who lost possession of the rivalry trophy after last season’s defeat in Laramie, snapped a three-game losing streak with a 50-45 win over Colorado State last week while the Cowboys (6-5, 2-5) are bowl eligible after a 44-17 win at Utah State.

UH and Wyoming will play for the Paniolo Trophy, one of four rivalry trophies in the Mountain West that UH is involved with. Wyoming currently holds the trophy by virtue of its 31-7 win in Laramie last season.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 15-10 and have won eight of the last 10 meetings. UH’s two wins during the stretch were at home in 2014 and ’18.

Two of the five MW meetings between the teams have gone into overtime, both won by Wyoming in Laramie (2013 & ’17).

UH’s last win in Laramie occurred in 1991 (32-17). The Cowboys have won six straight meetings at War Memorial Stadium since.

UH has a 6-17 all-time record against Mountain Division teams.

UH (5-7, 2-5 MW) enters the match-up following a 50-45 win over Colorado State, which snapped a three-game losing streak. A win would give the Warriors a 6-7 record and outside chance of a bowl berth if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams.

Wyoming (6-5, 2-5) became bowl eligible after a 44-17 victory over Utah State in Logan last week.

Saturday’s game marks UH’s seventh and final road game of the season. Hawai’i is 1-5 on the road this year — its only win at New Mexico State — and 2-7 in true road games in two seasons under coach Todd Graham .

UH is No. 3 nationally in turnovers forced (27) behind Cincinnati (30) and Middle Tennessee (28) and is tied for No. 3 nationally with five defensive touchdowns trailing both Nevada and Ohio State (6).

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro needs 156 passing yards and three rushing yards to become the only UH quarterback with 6,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. He also needs 194 passing yards to surpass Dan Robinson for No. 5 on the school’s all-time yardage list. Cordeiro currently has 5,844 career yards.

Saturday’s game will feature two of the Mountain West’s top linebackers in Darius Muasau (UH) and Chad Muma (UW). Muasau is the reining defensive player of the week who ranks sixth in the MW in tackles while Muma was named a finalist for the Butkus Award and is fourth nationally in tackles.

All-purpose back Calvin Turner, Jr., needs 3 more return yards to reach 1,000 in his career and join an exclusive club with 1,000 yards passing, rushing, receiving, and return yards. Turner would be the first Division I player in the last 20 years to accomplish the feat.

Placekicker Matthew Shipley has 17 field goals on the year and has a chance of breaking Richard Spelman’s school record of 21 set in 1984.