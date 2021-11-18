Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors close out home schedule on Senior Night against Colorado State this Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team will close out its home portion of its schedule with a Mountain West match-up against Colorado State, Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Following the game, a total of 16 Rainbow Warriors will be honored in a senior ceremony. UH (4-7, 1-5 MW) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid while the Rams (3-7, 2-4) enter the contest having lost their last four games.

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Aloha apparel and bring ti leaves to the senior night festivities.

HAWAI’I (4-7, 1-5 Mountain West) vs. COLORADO STATE (3-7, 2-4 Mountain West) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,000) Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst). Rob DeMello, David Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart, Gary Dickman, and Arnold Martinez hosts “The New Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Video Streaming Only available outside the state of Hawai’i through the Team1Sports app. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Colorado State (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warrior Weekly Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

The teams will meet for the 26th time with CSU holding a 15-10 advantage. The Rams have won 10 of the last 12 in the series.

UH won the last meeting 43-34 in the 2018 season-opener in Fort Collins, Colo., which snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series.

The series is tied 7-7 in games played in Honolulu, however, the Rams have won three straight. UH’s last win on its home field was 1992.

Following Saturday’s game, a total of 16 seniors will participate in the senior ceremony — QB Kamali’i Akina , LB Payton Awaya , DB Chima Azunna , DB Colby Burton , WR Aaron Cephus , DB Cortez Davis , DB Eugene Ford , DB Quintin Frazier, DL Alema Kapoi , OL Kohl Levao , DL Djuan Matthews, OL Gene Pryor , WR Jared Smart , DL Derek Thomas , DL Pita Tonga , and WR/RB Calvin Turner, Jr.

Among the group, Ford is the only fourth-year senior having entered the program in 2017 with 34 starts in 54 career games.

UH (4-7, 1-5 MW) enters the match-up having lost three consecutive games and four straight Mountain West contests following a 27-13 setback to UNLV.

UH has won three straight “Senior Night” games and eight of its last nine.

CSU (3-7, 2-4) has dropped four straight and fell out of bowl contention after last week’s 35-21 home loss to Air Force.

UH is 3-2 at home this season while CSU is 2-3 in road games.

UH has a 5-17 all-time record against Mountain Division teams.

UH is No. 3 nationally in turnovers forced (24), one behind leaders Cincinnati and Middle Tennessee (25).

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 37 rushing yards away from 1,000 in his career. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark. Cordeiro also needs 194 passing yards to surpass Garrett Gabriel for No. 6 on the school’s all-time yardage list. He currently has 5,438 career passing yards.

Linebacker Darius Muasau needs 12 tackles to reach 100 for the season for the second consecutive year. Over the last decade he will become the third player to reach 100 tackles in consecutive seasons (Corey Paredes, 2010-11 and Jahlani Tavai, 2016-17).

All-purpose back Calvin Turner, Jr., needs 16 more return yards to reach 1,000 in his career and join an exclusive club with 1,000 yards passing, rushing, receiving, and return yards. Turner spent his first three seasons at Jacksonville U.