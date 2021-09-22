Game Preview: Rainbow Warriors aim to get back on track against New Mexico State in Las Cruces

The Rainbow Warriors enter the field with Hugh Nelson carrying the American flag & Alema Kapoi carrying the Hawaii State flag // Hawaii Athletics

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to get back in the win column with a non-conference match-up against New Mexico State, Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. HT) at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The game is the front end of a rare, in-season home-and-home series with the Aggies. The teams are scheduled to meet again Oct. 23 in Honolulu.This week’s match-up is the front end of a rare, in-season home-and-home series with New Mexico State. The teams are scheduled to meet again Oct. 23 in Honolulu.

Hawai’i leads the all-time series, 8-0, which began in 1978. The teams met every year from 2005-11 while as members of the Western Athletic Conference.

UH has won all three meetings in Las Cruces, N.M. — 49-30 in 2006, 42-30 in 2008 and 59-24 in 2010.

UH has scored 42 points or more in six of the eight meetings and have averaged 44.1 points per game in the series.

UH is off to a 1-3 start for the first time since 2016 after a 17-13 loss to San Jose State last week in Honolulu. A loss to the Aggies this week would put UH at 1-4 for the first time since 2014.

The last time UH played New Mexico State in 2011, the Warriors were also coming off a close loss to SJSU the week prior.

NMSU (1-3) picked up its first win of the season last week with a 43-35 victory over South Carolina State in Las Cruces, N.M.

In UH’s last visit to Las Cruces in 2010, the Warriors clinched a share of the WAC title and running back Alex Green rushed for a school-record 327 yards in a 59-24 rout.

In two home games this season, UH has out-scored its opponents 35-0 in the first quarter. In contrast, UH has been out-scored by a combined 45-3 in the first quarter of its two road games.

UH ranks No. 127 nationally in turnovers lost (12) while New Mexico State is No. 5 in turnovers gained (5).

UH has lost its last four road games dating back to last season. Under head coach Todd Graham , UH is 2-4 in road/neutral site games.

UH has a 23-27 all-time record against Independents.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is approaching 1,000 career rushing yards and currently has 905. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark.

Wide receiver Nick Mardner has led the team in receiving yards in each of the past three games and has 15 catches for 304 yards in that span.