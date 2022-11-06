The 2022-2023 regular season will officially tipoff on Monday for the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team with a visit to Oregon State, followed by a trip to the University of Portland on Wednesday.

GM 1 & 2 | HAWAI’I (0-0, 0-0) VS. OREGON STATE (0-0, 0-0), HAWAI’I vs. PORTLAND (0-0, 0-0) Date | Time Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 3:30 p.m. HT | Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 3:00 p.m. HT Location Corvallis, Ore.- Gill Coliseum | Portland, Ore.- Chiles Arena Television None Live Stream Monday | Wednesday Radio ESPN Honolulu Tickets @OSU | @Portland Live Stats Monday | Wednesday Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | OSU | Portland Social Media @HawaiiWBB | #HawaiiWBB | @hawaiiwbb | Facebook Promotions None

NEWS & NOTES• The Rainbow Wahine played one exhibition in the preseason, picking up a 73-49 victory over Hawai’i Pacific on Nov. 1 as freshman guard Jovi Lefotu led all scorers with 20 points in her UH debut.



• UH returns 11 players from last season’s Big West championship team, including eight who started one or more games a year ago. The top returner of the 11 is the 2022 honorable mention and 2021 Big West Sixth Man of the Year, Daejah Phillips. In addition, five new players round out the roster to 16. Including true freshmen Imani Perez, Avery Watkins, and Lefotu, along with two transfers, Lily Wahinekapu and Meg Jefferson.



• The ‘Bows and Oregon State last faced each other in December of 2019 at Gill Coliseum, with the Beavers coming away with a 64-32 win. No players from the 2019-20 roster are still active on the 2022-23 roster, but Savannah Reier , who played 13 minutes in the game, is currently on staff as the director of player development.



• Portland visited Honolulu a year ago, coming away with a 91-77 win in the Bank of Hawai’i Classic. Forward Amy Atwell went for 30 in the game for the ‘Bows, while Olivia Davies was the only other player to crack double-digits with 13 points. Five players for the Pilots scored double-digit points as Alex Fowler led the way with 20 points, while Haylee Andrews went for a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.