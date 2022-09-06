After dropping two home games to open the 2022 season, the University of Hawai’i football team will make its first road trip for a match-up with nationally ranked Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 10. Kick-off is 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. HT) at Michigan Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors (0-2) will make their second trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., in the last six years. The last match-up in 2016 was played before a crowd of more than 110,000, which was the largest UH has ever played before.

‘These are the games that you really live for’ – Entering as heavy underdogs, @HawaiiFootball embraces the challenge of traveling to “The Big House” to face 4th ranked Michigan on Saturday • Game Preview 👉🏽 https://t.co/RSGZBvBt4D #HawaiiFB #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/xW308XuAkZ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 7, 2022

HAWAI’I (0-2, 0-0 MW) vs. MICHIGAN (1-0, 0-0 BIG TEN) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 | 8:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Ann Arbor, Mich. | Michigan Stadium (107,601) Television Big Ten Network. Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst) and Meghan McKeown (sideline). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 12:00 p.m. HT Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Michigan (PDF) | Mountain West Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 0-2 (1st season)

At Hawai’i: 0-2 (1st season)

SERIES VS MICHIGAN

Series Information: Michigan leads 3-0

In Honolulu: Michigan leads 2-0

In Ann Arbor: Michigan leads 1-0

GAME STORYLINES