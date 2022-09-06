After dropping two home games to open the 2022 season, the University of Hawai’i football team will make its first road trip for a match-up with nationally ranked Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 10. Kick-off is 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. HT) at Michigan Stadium.
The Rainbow Warriors (0-2) will make their second trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., in the last six years. The last match-up in 2016 was played before a crowd of more than 110,000, which was the largest UH has ever played before.
|HAWAI’I (0-2, 0-0 MW) vs. MICHIGAN (1-0, 0-0 BIG TEN)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 | 8:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. HT
|Location | Stadium
|Ann Arbor, Mich. | Michigan Stadium (107,601)
|Television
|Big Ten Network. Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst) and Meghan McKeown (sideline).
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 12:00 p.m. HT
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Michigan (PDF) | Mountain West
|Digital Program
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 0-2 (1st season)
At Hawai’i: 0-2 (1st season)
SERIES VS MICHIGAN
Series Information: Michigan leads 3-0
In Honolulu: Michigan leads 2-0
In Ann Arbor: Michigan leads 1-0
GAME STORYLINES
- Michigan leads the overall series 3-0 including a 1-0 mark in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- The teams last met in 2016 at Michigan Stadium with the seventh-ranked Wolverines winning 63-3. The announced crowd of 110,222 is the largest road crowd in UH history.
- UH (0-2) dropped its second straight home game after a 49-17 decision to Western Kentucky. The Warriors have been out-scored 112-27 in their two games this season.
- Michigan (1-0) opened its season last week with a 51-7 home win over Colorado State. Seven different players scored for the Wolverines.
- Michigan is in its 143rd season of football with an NCAA-record 977 wins. In comparison, UH is playing in its 106th season of competition with 576 all-time wins.
- Hawai’i’s last win over a Power 5 conference team on the road was against Washington State in 2009 in Seattle, Wash. UH has lost 14 straight road games (including neutral site) since.
- Hawai’i’s last win over a Power 5 team was against Oregon State in 2019 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. UH has lost four straight since including a 63-10 loss to Vanderbilt two weeks ago in the season opener.
- UH’s road game at Michigan is the first of six trips to the continent this season for the Rainbow Warriors, who will travel more than 37,000 air miles. This week’s flight to Detroit totals 8,920 air miles round trip.
- Hawai’i is 11-46 all-time versus nationally ranked teams, including a 1-19 mark on the road. UH’s lone road win over a ranked team was at No. 22 Fresno State in 2008.
- Hawai’i holds an 9-24 record against current members of the Big Ten conference. UH’s lone road win against a current Big Ten school came at Nebraska, 6-0, in 1955. Nebraska was then a member of the Big 7 Conference. UH picked up a neutral site win over Illinois in the 1992 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, Calif.
- Michigan has one player from the state of Hawai’i—Roman Wilson of Saint Louis School in Honolulu, who had two catches for 65 yards and a TD in UM’s season-opening win over Colorado State last week. UH’s roster includes 13 Saint Louis alums in addition to head coach Timmy Chang and defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro.
- UH athletics director David Matlin is a 1987 graduate of the University of Michigan. His father Lew was a former member of the Detroit Tigers front office.
- Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was the starting quarterback in the first-ever meeting between the schools in the 1986 regular season finale at Aloha Stadium. Harbaugh finished 9-of-15 for 125 and no touchdowns in the Wolverines 27-10 win.
- The last time UH started the year 0-3 was in 2014 when the team lost its first 11 games en route to a 1-11 season.