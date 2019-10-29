Game Preview: ‘Bows to face long-standing rival Fresno State in West Division showdown at Aloha Stadium

The University of Hawai'i women's basketball team will have its first only open door tune up before the start of the 2019-2020 season with an exhibition against Hawai'i Pacific on Tuesday Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m. HT.

Exhibition: TEAMS: Hawai'i, Hawai'i Pacific WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, 7:30 p.m. HT WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center TELEVISION: None VIDEO STREAMING: None RADIO: None LIVE STATS: www.hawaiiathletics.com TICKETS: Free Youth Night and general admission tickets will be priced at $3.50. Promotions: Bank of Hawaii is the game sponsor of "Pride Night." The first 200 fans will receive a rainbow flag courtesy of Bank of Hawaii and a pride night wristband courtesy of the Rainbow Wahine Basketball program. Great prizes will be awarded during the promotional contest at halftime. Sign up for your chance to win at the sports marketing table at Gate A.