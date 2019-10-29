Game Preview: ‘Bows to face long-standing rival Fresno State in West Division showdown at Aloha Stadium

The University of Hawai’i football team will host long-standing rival Fresno State in a pivotal Mountain West match-up Saturday, Nov. 2 at Aloha Stadium. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. Both teams enter the game just one loss out of first place in the West Division standings.
Game #9
What: Hawai’i (5-3, 2-2 MW) vs. Fresno State (3-4, 1-2 MW)
When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Time: 6:00 p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, HI
Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst), and Scott Robbs (sidelines).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), and Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: Live outside the state of Hawai’i via Facebook
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: Fresno State leads 28-22-1
Game Storylines:
- Saturday’s match-up is the 52nd meeting between the schools. Fresno State is UH’s longest-standing rival. The teams have met every season since 1992 when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.
- FS leads the all-time series 28-22-1, however, the series is tied 14-14 in games played in Honolulu.
- A win would give UH its first home victory over the Bulldogs since 2007. FS has won the last five games at Aloha Stadium, including two contests that were decided by five points or less (24-21 in 2011 and 42-37 in 2013).
- After UH won 7-of-10 in the series from 2001-10, Fresno State has won seven of the last eight overall and 6-of-7 in Mountain West play. Hawai’i’s only win during that span was a 14-13 victory in 2016 in Fresno, Calif., in a game in which the winning team of the series failed to reach 20 points for the first time since 1973.
- The past two match-ups between the teams experienced long delays. In 2017, a rare 40-minute lightning delay occurred in O’ahu midway through the second quarter while a stadium power outage caused a 30-minute delay at Bulldog Stadium.
- The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road this season with losses to USC and Air Force while UH is 3-1 at Aloha Stadium with its only loss to Air Force two weeks ago.
- Hawai’i plays four of its final five regular season games at Aloha Stadium, all during the month of November. The four home games in November marks the most since UH played four in 2001.
- UH is 4-7 during the month of November under head coach Nick Rolovich (2-2 in 2016; 0-4 in ’17, and 2-1 in ’18). Rolovich’s teams have played Fresno State twice in November with a 1-1 mark (W, 14-13 in 2016 and L, 21-31 in 2017).
- Hawai’i has scored at least 31 points in all five of its wins this season. Under Nick Rolovich, UH is 21-3 when scoring 31+ points including 5-1 this year.
- UH ranks No. 3 nationally in passing offense (354.5), No. 13 in total offense (488.1), and No. 19 in scoring offense (36.6), all of which tops the Mountain West.
- Quarterback Cole McDonald leads the Mountain West in nine categories including passing yards per game (315.1 ypg), passing efficiency (151.5), passing touchdowns (24), and total offense (357.1).
- UH is the only team in the country to have six different players with 100 or more yards receiving in a game this season.