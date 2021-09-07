Game Preview: ‘Bows return to the road to face Oregon State this Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team will play its second Pac-12 opponent on the road in three weeks when it travels to Corvallis, Ore., for a match-up with Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 11 at Reser Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on FS1 with a 8:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. HT) kickoff.

The Rainbow Warriors evened their record at 1-1 with a 49-35 victory over Portland State last week in Honolulu after opening the season at UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., while the Beavers (0-1) dropped their season-opener last week on the road at Purdue. UH will be seeking its first win in Corvallis.UH and Oregon State have met 11 previous times with OSU holding a 7-4 advantage. The series began on New Year’s Day in 1924 in Honolulu.

The Rainbow Warriors won the last meeting 31-28 in 2019 in Honolulu, which snapped OSU’s four-game win streak in the series.

In that game, wide receiver Jared Smart had six catches for 81 yards while defensive backs Khoury Bethley and Cortez Davis each recorded seven tackles and one pass breakup. UH trailed 28-21 at halftime and erased a pair of 14-point deficits while holding the Beavers scoreless in the second half.

Nine of the 11 meetings in the series were held in Honolulu, which OSU leads 5-4. Among UH’s wins was a 23-17 victory in the 1999 Jeep O’ahu Bowl.

UH lost the only two meetings in Corvallis — 45-7 in 2008 and 33-14 in 2013.

Six of the 11 meetings have been decided by 7 points or less, including all four of UH’s wins by a combined 18 points.

UH has surrendered at least 33 points in each of OSU’s seven victories and has allowed a total of 116 points (avg. 16.6 ppg) in those games.

UH’s four wins against Oregon State is the second most over a current member of the Pac-12. Hawai’i has 12 wins against Utah.

UH is 4-13 in its last 17 games versus Pac-12 opponents since 2010. All four wins occurred at home — twice versus Colorado (2011 &’15), Arizona (2019) and Oregon State (2019).

UH’s last eight wins against Power 5 conferences have come against Pac-12 opponents.

UH has dropped 18 of its last 19 non-conference road games dating back to 2010.

Quite the memorable week for @HawaiiFootball's shutdown corner, Cortez Davis. 1st win of the year on the field Saturday and a life-changing win off of it after proposing to his now new fiance, Nadia, surrounded by family and friends. #GoBows ▪️ @1Tez_Davis pic.twitter.com/eQ0B9sKgKI — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) September 7, 2021

UH will play its second opponent from the state of Oregon in as many weeks after defeating Portland State, 49-35 last Saturday in the first-ever game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex on the UH Manoa campus.

Under head coach Todd Graham , UH is 2-3 in road/neutral site games. While head coach at Arizona State, Graham was 1-2 against Oregon State in Corvallis.

UH starting cornerback Cameron Lockridge will sit out the first half of this week’s game after being penalized for targeting in the second half of last week’s win over Portland State.

Oregon State (0-1) dropped its season-opener on the road at Purdue, 30-21. The Beavers threw for 285 yards and rushed for 78 yards.