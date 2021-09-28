Game Preview: ‘Bows return home to face nationally ranked rival Fresno State

HONOLULU, HI – SEPTEMBER 18: Jonah Panoke #9 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors makes an off-balanced catch during the second half of an NCAA football game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Clarance T.C. Ching Complex on September 18, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to even its record this week when it hosts nationally ranked Fresno State, Saturday, Oct. 2. Kick-off is 5:00 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The game marks the Rainbow Warriors’ Homecoming and will be the third consecutive home game this season that will not be played in front of fans due to a state mandate.

Saturday’s match-up is the 54th meeting between the schools. Fresno State is UH’s longest-standing rival. The teams have met every season since 1992 when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.

Last year, Hawai’i defeated the Bulldogs, 34-19, in Fresno in a late-October season opener for both teams. The Warriors racked up 552 yards of offense for the game, including 323 yards on the ground.

HAWAI’I (2-3, 0-1 Mountain West) vs. #18/#21 FRESNO STATE (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) Date | Time Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 | 5:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,000) Television CBS Sports Network. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Aaron Murray (analyst). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst) and Mark Veneri (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart, Gary Dickman, and Arnold Martinez hosts “The New Countdown To Kickoff.” Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Fresno State (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

FS leads the all-time series 29-23-1. After UH won 7-of-10 in the series from 2001-10, Fresno State has won eight of the last 10 overall and 7-of-9 in Mountain West play.

The Bulldogs lead the series 15-14 in Honolulu and the Warriors have dropped six straight at home against the Bulldogs dating back to 2009.

This week is UH’s Homecoming Game. The Warriors have won their last three Homecoming Games and are 39-29-1 all-time. UH did not have a Homecoming Game last season.

Fresno State was UH’s Homecoming opponent three previous times and Hawai’i won two of the three meetings — 1957 (L, 8-31), 1967 (W, 29-29), and 1974 (W, 21-7).

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 MW) enter the match-up ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press and No. 21 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

UH is 10-46 all-time versus nationally ranked teams including 9-26 at home. The Warriors have lost their last 13 games against nationally ranked teams. Their last win was against No. 19 Nevada (27-21), Oct. 16, 2010 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

A win over the Bulldogs would be UH’s highest ranked opponent since beating 17th-ranked Boise State in 2007.

Fresno State is coming off a 38-30 home victory over UNLV last Friday. The Bulldogs have won three straight since a 31-24 loss to Oregon in Eugene, Ore., which includes a 40-37 upset victory over No. 13 UCLA in Pasadena, Calif.

UH snapped a two-game slide with a 41-21 victory over New Mexico State last Saturday in Las Cruces, N.M. The Warriors scored 24 points during a 15-minute span over the third and fourth quarters to pull away.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 64 yards away from 1,000 career rushing yards. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark.

Cordeiro ranks No. 4 nationally in passing yards with 1,410. Fresno State’s Jake Haener is No. 1 with 1,842 yards.