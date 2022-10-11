The University of Hawai’i football team returns to Clarence T.C. Ching Complex for the first time in four weeks by hosting Mountain West rival Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m.

The game will mark a homecoming of sorts for head coach Timmy Chang , who previously spent five seasons on the Wolf Pack coaching staff before taking over at Hawai’i. The Rainbow Warriors (1-5, 0-1 MW) and Wolf Pack (2-4, 0-2) both suffered heartbreaking losses last week on last second game-winning field goals.

Game Day Promotions

First Hawaiian Bank is the game sponsor of the “Rainbow Wahine Athletics 50th Anniversary” game and will distribute 200 rally towels and award over $100 in gift cards during the game.

UH Rainbow Wahine Athletics will be celebrating 50 years of its rich history from past to present throughout the game

First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by

Outrigger, with a chance to redeem for a special prize. (Cards to be distributed at Gates 2 & 3)

Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans at Gates 2 & 3.

Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters

A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year

When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!

Color Scheme: White

The “Rainbow Wahine Athletics 50th Anniversary” game is a “White Out” and fans are encouraged to wear UH White apparel for Saturday’s game.

HAWAI’I (1-5, 0-1 MW) vs. NEVADA (2-4, 0-2 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) Game Day Information Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more. Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Nevada (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 1-5 (1st season)

At Hawai’i: 1-5 (1st season)

SERIES VS NEVADA

Series Information: NEV leads 15-11

In Honolulu: UH leads 9-6

In Reno: NEV leads 9-2

GAME STORYLINES