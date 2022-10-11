The University of Hawai’i football team returns to Clarence T.C. Ching Complex for the first time in four weeks by hosting Mountain West rival Nevada, Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m.
The game will mark a homecoming of sorts for head coach Timmy Chang, who previously spent five seasons on the Wolf Pack coaching staff before taking over at Hawai’i. The Rainbow Warriors (1-5, 0-1 MW) and Wolf Pack (2-4, 0-2) both suffered heartbreaking losses last week on last second game-winning field goals.
Game Day Promotions
First Hawaiian Bank is the game sponsor of the “Rainbow Wahine Athletics 50th Anniversary” game and will distribute 200 rally towels and award over $100 in gift cards during the game.
- UH Rainbow Wahine Athletics will be celebrating 50 years of its rich history from past to present throughout the game
- First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by
- Outrigger, with a chance to redeem for a special prize. (Cards to be distributed at Gates 2 & 3)
- Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans at Gates 2 & 3.
- Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters
- A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year
- When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!
Color Scheme: White
The “Rainbow Wahine Athletics 50th Anniversary” game is a “White Out” and fans are encouraged to wear UH White apparel for Saturday’s game.
|HAWAI’I (1-5, 0-1 MW) vs. NEVADA (2-4, 0-2 MW)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT
|Location | Stadium
|Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346)
|Game Day Information
|Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more.
|Television
|Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show.
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT.
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | Nevada (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF)
|Digital Program
|Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon)
|Social Media
|@HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 1-5 (1st season)
At Hawai’i: 1-5 (1st season)
SERIES VS NEVADA
Series Information: NEV leads 15-11
In Honolulu: UH leads 9-6
In Reno: NEV leads 9-2
GAME STORYLINES
- This week’s match-up is the 27th meeting between the teams with Nevada holding a 15-11 overall advantage.
- Hawai’i leads the series 9-6 in games played in Honolulu including a 24-21 victory at Aloha Stadium in 2020.
- Nine of the last 11 meetings have been decided by 10+ points.
- The Wolf Pack won last year’s meeting 34-17 at Mackay Stadium. UH quarterback Brayden Schager made his first career start in that game throwing for 205 yards and four interceptions.
- The teams have met every year since 2000 when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.
- UH head coach Timmy Chang coached the wide receivers and tight ends at Nevada from 2017-21 under former head coach Jay Norvell. The Wolf Pack made four bowl appearances while Chang was on staff.
- Hawai’i (1-5, 0-1 MW) dropped its Mountain West opener with a heartbreaking 16-14 loss at San Diego State after the Aztecs kicked the game-winning field goal with :07 remaining. UH scored the go-ahead touchdown on Dedrick Parsons’ 22-yard scamper with 1:19 left.
- Nevada (2-4, 0-2) has lost four straight games after starting the season 2-0. The Wolf Pack also lost on a last second field goal last week after Colorado State kicked a 43-yard game-winner as time expired for a 17-14 victory in Reno, Nev.
- A loss by Hawai’i would give the Rainbow Warriors an 0-2 start in Mountain West play for the first time since 2017. UH finished 1-7 in league play that year.
- UH is 1-2 at Ching Complex this season while the Wolf Pack are 1-2 on the road.
- The teams have played one common opponent this season—New Mexico State. Both teams played the Aggies in Las Cruces, N.M. Nevada won 23-12 (Aug. 27) while UH lost 45-26 (Sept. 24).
- A different player has led Hawai’i in receiving yards in each of the first six games, including last week at San Diego State in which Zion Bowens led the team with 108 yards on nine receptions. Bowens returned to the line-up after previously missing four games due to injury.
- UH has committed 10 turnovers in three home games compared to only one turnover in three road games. In contrast, the Warriors have forced five turnovers at home compared to two on the road.