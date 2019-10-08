Game Preview: ‘Bows return from bye week to face 14th ranked Boise State in Idaho

The top two teams in the Mountain West will face off this weekend when the University of Hawai’i football team travels to 14th-ranked Boise State in a nationally televised game on ESPN2. The teams will meet Saturday, Oct. 12 with kick-off set for 8:15 p.m. MT (4:15 p.m. HT) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Game #6
Who: Hawai’i (4-1, 1-0 MW) vs. No. 14 Boise State (5-0, 2-0 MW)
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Time: 8:15 p.m. MT/4:15 p.m. HT
Where: Boise, Idaho
Stadium: Albertsons Stadium (36,387)
Television: ESPN2 (Spectrum Ch. 224/HD 1224 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 74/HD 1074). Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sidelines)
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:15 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).
Video Streaming: espn.com/watch or the ESPN app
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: BroncoSports.com
Series Information: BSU leads 12-3
- Game Storylines:
- Boise State leads the all-time series 12-3. The Broncos have won the last six meetings dating back to 2008, including the last five by 35 points or more.
- BSU has won all seven meetings in Boise with an average margin of victory of 30.0 points per game.
- UH won the first two games of the series in 1996 (20-14) and ’97 (34-19), but have since lost 12 of 13 with its only win a 39-27 victory in Honolulu in 2007.
- The last time UH started 4-1 in consecutive seasons was 1988-89.
- UH is coming off one of its most dominant road wins, a 51-point rout of Nevada (54-3), Sept. 28 in Reno. The margin was UH’s biggest in Mountain West play and second largest in a conference road game.
- A win would give UH a 2-0 mark in Mountain West play for the second straight year and third time in four seasons under head coach Nick Rolovich.
- UH is 8-13 in road/neutral games under head coach Nick Rolovich, including a 7-6 mark in Mountain West road games.
- UH has lost its last 11 games to nationally ranked teams including last month’s match-up at then-No. 23 Washington in Seattle, Wash. UH’s last win over a nationally ranked foe was against No. 19 Nevada in 2010 at Aloha Stadium.
- UH is 1-17 all-time against nationally ranked teams on the road with its only victory against No. 22 Fresno State in 2008. Since then, UH has lost its last six games.
- UH quarterback Cole McDonald is on the verge of moving past Garrett Gabriel on the school’s all-time passing yardage and total offense lists. He needs 106 more passing yards to move past Gabriel for fifth all-time and 58 yards of total offense for fourth all-time.
- McDonald leads the Mountain West in eight categories including passing yards per game (325.8 ypg), passing efficiency (161.0) and passing touchdowns (17). Receiver Cedric Byrd II is the national leader in receiving touchdowns (9) and the MW leader in seven categories including receiving yards per game (99.6), receptions per game (8.0), and total touchdowns (9).
- UH ranks fourth nationally in passing offense (356.8) while BSU is 14th in passing defense (178.2). In addition, the Broncos have not allowed more than 31 points all season while the Warriors have scored 31 or more points in four of five games.
- Head coach Nick Rolovich is 3-6 versus the MW’s Mountain Division.