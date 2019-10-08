Game Preview: ‘Bows return from bye week to face 14th ranked Boise State in Idaho

The top two teams in the Mountain West will face off this weekend when the University of Hawai’i football team travels to 14th-ranked Boise State in a nationally televised game on ESPN2. The teams will meet Saturday, Oct. 12 with kick-off set for 8:15 p.m. MT (4:15 p.m. HT) at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Game #6

Who: Hawai’i (4-1, 1-0 MW) vs. No. 14 Boise State (5-0, 2-0 MW)

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

Time: 8:15 p.m. MT/4:15 p.m. HT

Where: Boise, Idaho

Stadium: Albertsons Stadium (36,387)

Television: ESPN2 (Spectrum Ch. 224/HD 1224 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 74/HD 1074). Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), and Lauren Sisler (sidelines)

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:15 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: espn.com/watch or the ESPN app

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: BroncoSports.com

Series Information: BSU leads 12-3