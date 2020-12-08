Game Preview: ‘Bows play host to UNLV in season finale at Aloha Stadium on Saturday Night

The University of Hawai’i football team will wrap up the 2020 season by hosting UNLV Saturday, Dec. 12 at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. HT. At stake is the Island Showdown Trophy, which goes to the winner of the game. The Rainbow Warriors (3-4) have held possession of the trophy since 2018. The Rebels (0-5) enter the contest as the only winless team in the Mountain West.
Game #8
Who: Hawai’i (3-4) vs. UNLV (0-5)
When: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020
Time: 6:00 p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, O’ahu
Stadium: Aloha Stadium
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH-HD3 (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m.
Video Streaming: Only available outside the state of Hawai’i through the Team1Sports app.
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: 30th Meeting. UH leads 17-12
Promotions:
- University of Hawaii Federal Credit Union is the game sponsor.
- UH Football fans have the opportunity to win great prizes by participating in our “Bows Tailgate” social media contest during every football gameday. Post a photo of your gameday experience from where you’re rooting, and use the hashtag #BowsTailgate. Fans can post on Instagram and Facebook. Two (2) winners will be selected each game at halftime and win an Under Armour Prize Pack. A gallery of the #BowsTailgate posts will be displayed on the Aloha Stadium video board during the game for the UH players to view fan support.
- UH Fans can compete in “Bows Trivia” for the chance to win free UH accessories and apparel. Trivia questions will be posted on Instagram and Facebook stories (@hawaiiathletics) during the end of the first and third quarters. Twenty lucky fans that respond with the correct answers will win great prizes.
- UH Athletics and ‘Ahahui Koa Ānuenue are inviting fans this year to make a “Pledge-Per-Touchdown” for the 2020 football season. Although attendance at games is not possible due to COVID19 rules, this initiative provides an alternate way to cheer on the Rainbow Warriors from home while also supporting UH Athletics at the same time. Make Your Touchdown Pledge.
- UH Athletics is offering fans an opportunity to get a cutout of yourself, a friend, a family member or even your pet placed in an open seat in the Aloha Stadium Sideline Orange Level (placement based on TV visible sideline). Each cut out will cost $50 for the entirety of the 2020 home football season. Proceeds from the cutouts will support University of Hawaii student-athletes. Click here for more information.
Game Storylines:
- The teams are playing for the Island Showdown Trophy, which was created in 2017. UH retained possession of the trophy last season after a 21-7 win in Las Vegas. UH snapped a five-game losing streak at Sam Boyd Stadium with its first win at UNLV since 2007.
- The trophy is one of four rivalry trophies that UH competes for and the only one that the Warriors have possession of. Hawai’i lost possession of the Paniolo Trophy (vs. Wyoming) and Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy (vs. San José State) this season.
- Hawai’i gained possession of the Island Showdown Trophy for the first time in 2018 following a 35-28 victory in Honolulu. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro came off the bench and spurred a fourth quarter comeback, leading the Warriors to 22 unanswered points.
- UH leads the series 11-3 in Honolulu where they have won five of the last six. Hawai’i’s only loss during that span was a 41-38 defeat in 2016.
- The teams will meet for the 30th time in a series that began in 1969. UH holds a 17-12 overall advantage. The teams have played every year since 2009.
- Five of the last seven meetings have been decided by 8 points or less, including the last three match-ups at Aloha Stadium.
- A win by UH would give the Warriors a .500 or better record for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
- UH head coach Todd Graham has a career mark of 98-65 in his 13th season while UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo is 0-5 in his first season.
- UNLV is 0-2 on the road this season with losses to San Diego State (34-6) and San José State (34-17).
- UNLV has scored 20+ points only once in five games this season, while UH has scored 20+ points in five of seven games.
- UH is one of only two Mountain West schools to play every conference game on its schedule this season. Nevada has also played all seven MW games heading into this weekend.
- UH is 1-4 when allowing 31 or more points this season. UNLV has allowed 34 or points in all five games this year.
- UH has been out-scored 118-61 in the first half this season, including 72-17 in the first quarter. UNLV has been out-scored 112-46 in the first half, including 43-13 in the first quarter.
- After turning the ball over nine times in its first four games, UH has just one turnover in the last three contests.