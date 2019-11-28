Game Preview: ‘Bows play host to San Francisco on Friday’s ‘Fabulous Five Night’ at the Sheriff Center

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team takes on undefeated San Francisco in a non-conference showdown on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. UH continues its 100th season celebration with “Fabulous Five Night.” Members of the 1971 NIT and 1972 NCAA Tournament teams will be on hand to be honored at halftime and fans can meet and greet some of the all-time great players during an autograph session following the game. Attending Friday’s festivities will be Jerome Freeman, Dwight Holiday, Bob Nash, John Penebacker, Dennis Sallas, Jim Wienstroer, and Artie Wilson.



Game 7

Who: Hawai’i (4-2, 0-0 Big West) vs. San Francisco (7-0, 0-0 WCC)

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video:BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

Radio: Live on ESPN Honolulu (1420 AM/92.7 FM), KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i) with Bobby Curran.

Audio Webcast:ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats:HawaiiAthletics.com

Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online. Men’s ticket also good for the women’s Heineken Rainbow Wahine Showdown beginning at 2:30.

Coaches: Acting head coach Chris Gerlufsen is in his first season at UH (4-2). Todd Golden is in his first season at San Francisco (7-0).

Series Information: USF leads, 11-4.

It’s “Fabulous Five” Night this Friday, Nov. 29 as we honor the 1971 and ’72 NIT and NCAA teams that took #HawaiiMBB to new heights! Meet and greet some all-time greats during an autograph session following the conclusion of UH’s game vs. USF! #HawaiiMBB100 #GoBows 🌈 pic.twitter.com/lfDiT8LRLD — HAWAII BASKETBALL (@HawaiiMBB) November 26, 2019

Promotions:Heineken is the game sponsor on Friday for “Fabulous Five Night” and will distribute 1,000 rally towels one hour prior to the start of the UH game. Sign up at the sports marketing table near Gate A for your chance to win a prize during the halftime contest along with other great prizes. Members of the 1971 NIT and 1972 NCAA teams will be recognized throughout the night and there will be an autograph session at Gate B with members of the team following the game. Toys for Tots will be collecting new and/or unwrapped toys to distribute as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.