Game Preview: ‘Bows play host to Portland State this Saturday in debut at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (12) during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

History will be made this Saturday when the University of Hawai’i football team plays its first game on campus at the retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex against Portland State. Kick-off is 6:00 p.m. Due to City and County of Honolulu mandate, spectators are not allowed to attend however the game will be televised on Spectrum Sports Pay Per View and broadcast on the radio on ESPN Honolulu.Hawai’i will open its 2021 home schedule with its first-ever on-campus contest at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Per City and County of Honolulu mandate, spectators will not be allowed to attend Saturday’s game.

The retrofitted Clarence T.C. Ching Complex will serve as the temporary home of Rainbow Warrior football until the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is completed. Ching Complex will hold approximately 9,000 this season when spectators are allowed to return.

HAWAI’I (0-1, 0-0 Mountain West) vs PORTLAND STATE (0-0, 0-0 Big Sky) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,000) Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst). Live Stream Only available outside the state of Hawai’i through the Team1Sports app. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst) and Mark Veneri (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart, Gary Dickman, and Arnold Martinez hosts “The New Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | Portland State (PDF) Digital Program Hawai’i Football Weekly Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

UH played its home games at Aloha Stadium for the past 46 seasons. Hawai’i will play its first home game outside of Aloha Stadium since Dec. 7, 1974 when the Rainbow Warriors hosted Arizona State at Honolulu Stadium, which had served as UH’s home field from 1926-74.

Hawai’i and Portland State have previously played five times with UH leading the series 4-1. The Vikings upset UH in the last meeting with a 45-20 win at Aloha Stadium in the 2000 season opener which was played in front of a sold-out crowd.

Since that loss, UH has won its last 17 games against FCS teams dating back to the 2001 season.

Hawai’i and PSU met four times in the 1970s, all resulting in UH wins. Former Rainbow Warrior head coach June Jones starred at quarterback for Portland State during the ’70s under legendary coach Mouse Davis after Jones transferred from UH.

PSU will be playing its first game since Nov. 23, 2019 when they lost at Eastern Washington, 53-46. The Vikings, who finished 5-7 that season, did not compete during the 2020-21 season.

UH and PSU are scheduled to play again, Sept. 13, 2025 in Honolulu.

UH has won its home-opener in each of the last six seasons. The last home-opening loss was to No. 25 Washington (17-16) in 2014.

UH’s four-game season-opening win streak was snapped last week following a 44-10 loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl Stadium.

UH is 27-5 against current members of the Big Sky Conference, which includes a 10-2 mark against Idaho, whom was part of the Western Athletic Conference when the teams played eight times.