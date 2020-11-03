Game Preview: ‘Bows play host to New Mexico in home opener at Aloha Stadium this Saturday

After opening the season with a pair of road games, the University of Hawai’i football team will make its first appearance at Aloha Stadium this season against New Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 7. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. The Rainbow Warriors (1-1) are looking for their first win over the Lobos in Honolulu since 1991.



Game #3

What: Hawai’i (1-1) vs. New Mexico (0-1)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, O’ahu

Stadium: Aloha Stadium

Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH-HD3 (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m.

Video Streaming: Only available outside the state of Hawai’i through the Team1Sports app.

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: 26th Meeting. UH leads, 15-10



Game Storylines:

Saturday’s game will be played without fans due to COVID-19 restrictions in the island of O’ahu.

UH has won its last five home openers dating back to 2015, which marks the longest such streak since the Rainbow Warriors moved into Aloha Stadium.

In four previous head coaching jobs, UH head coach Todd Graham is 3-1 in home openers, his only loss occurring while at Rice.

is 3-1 in home openers, his only loss occurring while at Rice. UH has a current four-game home win streak dating back to last season (last loss vs. Fresno State, Nov. 2, 2019) while the Lobos have lost 10 straight road contests dating back to 2018 (last win at UNLV, Oct. 6, 2018).

New Mexico (0-1) enters Saturday’s match-up having lost its last 10 games overall dating back to last season (last win vs. New Mexico State, Sept. 21, 2019).

UH leads the overall series 15-10 and snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Lobos with a 45-31 win in Albuquerque last season.

In that game, the Warriors led 35-3 at the break for its largest halftime lead ever in a road contest. UH also tallied a season-high 255 yards rushing and finished with 578 total yards, its second highest total of the season.

UH leads the series, 11-6, in Honolulu and will be seeking its first win against the Lobos at Aloha Stadium since a 35-13 victory in 1991. UNM has won four straight in Honolulu.

Since UH joined the Mountain West in 2012, the teams have met four times with UNM winning three of those contests, including match-ups in Honolulu in 2012 (35-23) and 2016 (28-21).

UNM head coach Danny Gonzales is in his first season at the helm after serving as Arizona State’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons while former ASU head coach Todd Graham is in his first season at UH. The two are among six new head coaches in the Mountain West.

is in his first season at UH. The two are among six new head coaches in the Mountain West. The Lobos’ originally scheduled season-opener against Colorado State, Oct. 24 in Fort Collins, Colo., was cancelled due to COVID-19. UNM was supposed to host San Jose State last week however that game was moved to San Jose, Calif., due to county restrictions in Albuquerque.

In last week’s loss to Wyoming, UH’s seven points scored were the fewest by a Todd Graham -coached team since Tulsa was shutout by Oklahoma in 2009, a span of 113 games.

-coached team since Tulsa was shutout by Oklahoma in 2009, a span of 113 games. Three of UH’s next four games will be played at Aloha Stadium, where Hawai’i was 7-2 last season.

Promotions: Farmers Insurance Hawaii is the game sponsor. The UH football team will pay tribute to Ben Yee, one of the founding members of Na Koa, the UH football team’s booster club. Players will wear commemorative Ben Yee decals on the teams helmets for the game against New Mexico.