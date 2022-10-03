The University of Hawai’i football team opens Mountain West play with a match-up at San Diego State, Saturday, Oct. 8 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

The Rainbow Warriors concluded the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 1-4 mark and will look to win their fourth consecutive MW opener on the road.

The Aztecs (2-3, 0-1) dropped their conference opener last week at Boise State, 35-13.

HAWAI’I (1-4, 0-0 MW) vs. SAN DIEGO STATE (2-3, 0-1 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. HT) Location | Stadium San Diego, Calif. | Snapdragon Stadium (35,000) Television CBS Sports Network. Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Amanda Guerra (sideline). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:30 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | SDSU | Mountain West (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 1-4 (1st season)

At Hawai’i: 1-4 (1st season)

SERIES VS SAN DIEGO STATE

Series Information: SDSU leads 23-11-2

In Honolulu: SDSU leads 12-7-2

In San Diego: SDSU leads 11-4*

*includes 2020 game in Carson, Calif.

GAME STORYLINES