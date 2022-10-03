The University of Hawai’i football team opens Mountain West play with a match-up at San Diego State, Saturday, Oct. 8 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.
The Rainbow Warriors concluded the non-conference portion of their schedule with a 1-4 mark and will look to win their fourth consecutive MW opener on the road.
The Aztecs (2-3, 0-1) dropped their conference opener last week at Boise State, 35-13.
|HAWAI’I (1-4, 0-0 MW) vs. SAN DIEGO STATE (2-3, 0-1 MW)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. HT)
|Location | Stadium
|San Diego, Calif. | Snapdragon Stadium (35,000)
|Television
|CBS Sports Network. Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Amanda Guerra (sideline).
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 2:30 p.m. HT.
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 1-4 (1st season)
At Hawai’i: 1-4 (1st season)
SERIES VS SAN DIEGO STATE
Series Information: SDSU leads 23-11-2
In Honolulu: SDSU leads 12-7-2
In San Diego: SDSU leads 11-4*
*includes 2020 game in Carson, Calif.
GAME STORYLINES
- This week’s match-up is the 37th meeting between the teams with San Diego State holding a 23-11-2 advantage.
- The Aztecs have won 17 of the last 21 in the series, including nine of the last 10 at home.
- Hawai’i has lost consecutive games in the series in 2020 and ’21 after winning back-to-back games in 2018 and ’19.
- SDSU leads 11-4 in games played in San Diego/Carson. The last meeting in 2020 was played in Carson, Calif., while SDSU’s new Snapdragon Stadium was being built.
- Three of the last four meetings have been decided by seven points or less.
- The teams have met every year since 2012 as members of the Mountain West, which the Aztecs have won eight of the 10 match-ups.
- Hawai’i (1-4) is coming off a bye week and will be playing its Mountain West opener.UH last played at New Mexico State, Sept. 24 and lost 45-26 in Las Cruces, N.M.
- UH is 5-5 in Mountain West openers since joining the league in 2012, including a 3-3 mark in MW openers on the road. UH has won its last three MW openers on the road (2018, ’19, ’20).
- SDSU (2-3, 0-1 MW) dropped its MW opener last week at Boise State, 35-13. The Aztecs led 13-0 at the half but were shut-out 35-0 in the second half. SDSU recorded only 114 yards of total offense in the game.
- UH has lost both of its road games this season by an average of 32.5 points/game.
- UH head coach Timmy Chang won his only meeting against SDSU as a player, leading the Warriors to a 41-40 come-from-behind victory in the 2002 regular season finale in Honolulu. Chang threw for 437 yards and three touchdowns and directed a game-winning TD drive with 4:45 remaining for UH’s 10th win of the season.
- UH has not committed a turnover in each of its road games at Michigan and New Mexico State. Hawai’i has won the turnover battle in each of its last three games.
- SDSU defensive tackle Justus Tavai spent four seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, logging 19 starts in 25 career games over the 2019-21 seasons. Justus’ brother Jonah also plays for the Aztecs.
- UH defensive line coach Eti Ena‘s younger brother is SDSU defensive line coach Justin Ena. The brothers are meeting for just the second time as coaches. Eti’s Cal Poly squad defeated Justin’s Weber State team, 30-24 in 2014. The brothers also coached together at Eastern Washington during the 2021 spring season.