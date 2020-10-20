Game Preview: ‘Bows open 2020 season on the road at Fresno State this Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team opens the abbreviated 2020 season with a road game at Mountain West rival Fresno State, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. The Todd Graham era begins for the Rainbow Warriors (0-0) as the veteran coach takes the reigns of his fifth different collegiate program with 95 career victories.
Game #1
What: Hawai’i (0-0) vs. Fresno State (0-0)
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m HT
Where: Fresno, Calif.
Stadium: Bulldog Stadium
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 11:30 a.m.
Video Streaming: Only available outside the state of Hawai’i through the Team1Sports app.
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: 53rd Meeting, FS leads, 29-22-1
Game Storylines
- Head coach Todd Graham will make his UH coaching debut. He is looking to become the first UH coach since Bob Wagner in 1987 to win in his Rainbow Warrior debut.
- In four previous head coaching jobs, Graham was 3-1 in his debut. His head coaching record in season openers is 9-3.
- With 95 career victories, Graham is third winningest active coach in the Mountain West behind Wyoming’s Craig Bohl (140) and Air Force’s Troy Calhoun (99) and tied for 29th in FBS.
- This season marks the fourth time in the last five years that Hawai’i will open the season away from home. UH won its last two — 2018 at Colorado State and 2017 at UMass.
- UH has a 3-3 all-time record in season-openers versus conference opponents.
- Saturday’s match-up is the 53rd meeting between the schools. Fresno State is UH’s longest-standing rival. The teams have met every season since 1992 when both were members of the Western Athletic Conference.
- FS leads the all-time series 29-22-1. The Bulldogs lead the series 14-8-1 in Fresno and have taken three of the last four meetings at home.
- UH has five wins against the Bulldogs in Fresno, Calif., in nine meetings since 2002 including a 14-13 victory in 2016.
- After UH won 7-of-10 in the series from 2001-10, Fresno State has won eight of the last nine overall and 7-of-8 in Mountain West play. Hawai’i’s only win during that span was a 14-13 victory in 2016 in Fresno, Calif., in a game in which the winning team of the series failed to reach 20 points for the first time since 1973.
- UH has won three straight MW games dating back to last season, tied for a school record. The Warriors have won four of their last five MW games.
- Hawai’i plays three of its first four games of the season on the road. UH is 10-22 all-time in Mountain West road games, however UH went 3-1 last year and are 6-2 on the road against MW competition the last two seasons.
- The UH offensive line features nine different players who have started at least one game. The 121 combined starts is the third most in the country entering the season.
- Redshirt sophomore Chevan Cordeiro has a 4-0 record as a starter with wins over Wyoming in 2018 and San José State, UNLV, and Army in 2019.
- UH is the defending West Division champions and played in its first-ever Mountain West Championship Game last season.