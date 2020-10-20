Game Preview: ‘Bows open 2020 season on the road at Fresno State this Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team opens the abbreviated 2020 season with a road game at Mountain West rival Fresno State, Saturday, Oct. 24 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. The Todd Graham era begins for the Rainbow Warriors (0-0) as the veteran coach takes the reigns of his fifth different collegiate program with 95 career victories.



Game #1

What: Hawai’i (0-0) vs. Fresno State (0-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT/1:30 p.m HT

Where: Fresno, Calif.

Stadium: Bulldog Stadium

Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 11:30 a.m.

Video Streaming: Only available outside the state of Hawai’i through the Team1Sports app.

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: 53rd Meeting, FS leads, 29-22-1



Game Storylines