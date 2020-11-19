Game Preview: ‘Bows looking to break up Boise State’s eight game win streak in series as Broncos have won 14 of last 15 against Hawai’i

The University of Hawai’i football team will look to rebound and keep its home win streak alive when it hosts Boise State, Saturday, Nov. 21 in a nationally televised match-up at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Game #5
What: Hawai’i (2-2, 2-2 MW) vs. Boise State (3-1, 3-0 MW)
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Time: 6:OO p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, O’ahu
Stadium: Aloha Stadium
Television: CBS Sports Network (Spectrum Ch. 247/HD 1247 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 83/HD 1083) with John Sadak (play-by-play) and Randy Cross (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH-HD3 (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m.
Video Streaming: CBSSports.com/CBS Sports app
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: 18th Meeting. Boise St. leads 14-3.
Promotions: Bank of Hawaii is the game sponsor.
Game Storylines:
- Saturday’s game is a rematch of last year’s Mountain West championship game. Boise State won that contest 31-10 in Boise.
- In that contest, the game was tied 3-3 late in the first half before the Broncos reeled off 28 unanswered points. UH was held to season lows in points and yards.
- Boise State also defeated UH, 59-37, in Boise earlier in 2019 during a regular-season match-up. UH turned the ball over three times in the first half, which BSU parlayed into 21 points and a 31-14 halftime lead. Wide receiver Melquise Stovall had a team-high eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
- BSU leads the all-time series 14-3 and have won the last eight meetings dating back to 2008. UH’s last win over the Broncos came in 2007, when it won 39-27, en route to a WAC title and undefeated regular season.
- The Broncos have won the last three games in Honolulu (2009, ’12, ’16) by an average margin of 38.7 points.
- BSU has scored 42 or more points in three of four games while UH has surrendered 31 points or more in each of its past three games. The Broncos are averaging 40.0 points per game while UH is allowing 29.3 points per game.
- BSU’s Bryan Harsin has a career record of 74-23 in his eighth season as a head coach while UH’s Todd Graham has a career mark of 97-63 in his 13th season.
- UH has won five straight home games dating back to last season. UH’s last loss at home was vs. Fresno State on Nov. 2, 2019.
- UH has averaged 36.5 points and 527.5 total yards per game in its two wins while averaging 8.5 points and 254.0 total yards in its two losses.
- In the last three games, UH has been out-scored by a combined 41-7 in the first quarter. Overall, UH has been out-scored 48-14 in the first quarter while BSU has out-scored its opponents 38-21.
- The Warriors have forced at least one turnover in each of the first four games this season, including three (2-INT, 1 FUM) in last week’s loss to San Diego State.
- Since last season, UH has improved its tackle-for-loss total by 4.18 per game, which ranks No. 2 nationally behind Colorado State (+4.66) Through four games, the Warriors are averaging 8.0 TFLs per game.
- After starting the season with three of its first four games on the mainland, the Rainbow Warriors will have three of its final four games in the friendly confines of Aloha Stadium.
- UH’s next three opponents have a combined record of 11-0 in Mountain West play (3-0 Boise State, 4-0 Nevada, and 4-0 San José State).