Game Preview: ‘Bows looking to break up Boise State’s eight game win streak in series as Broncos have won 14 of last 15 against Hawai’i

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai'i and Stanford University will meet on the football field for the first time in 50+ years when the schools begin a four-game series starting in 2023. The series opener is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2023 in Honolulu followed by another match-up in the 50th state on Aug. 23, 2025. The series shifts to northern California for match-ups in 2026 (Aug. 29) and 2030 (Aug. 31) in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won all three previous meetings, all of which were played in Honolulu. The last time the teams met was Dec. 2, 1972 with the Cardinal prevailing 39-7 at Honolulu Stadium. The first match-up was also the closest margin as Stanford won 18-7 on Dec. 23, 1946. The teams met four years later in the Pineapple Bowl on Jan. 2, 1950 with Stanford taking it, 74-20. To accommodate the Stanford game in 2023, UH's match-up with Albany that season was moved to Sept. 9. The non-conference schedule is complete with home games against Stanford, Albany and New Mexico State (Sept. 23) and road games at Vanderbilt (Aug. 26) and Oregon (Sept. 16). The 2025 slate now lists four non-conference home games against Stanford, Arizona (Aug. 30), BYU (Sept. 6), and Portland State (Sept. 13) to open the season. The 2026 schedule has two games scheduled – Stanford and at Arizona State (Sept. 19).