Game Preview: ‘Bows look to bounce back in rivalry game against Air Force this weekend

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 14: Cole McDonald #13 of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The University of Hawai’i football team returns to Aloha Stadium for the first time in nearly a month to host Mountain West rival Air Force, Saturday, Oct. 19 in a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network. The Rainbow Warriors (4-2, 1-1 MW) will look to hold on to the Kuter Trophy in a rivalry game that dates back to 1966.



Hawai’i 4-2, 1-1 MW) vs. Air Force (4-2, 2-1 MW)

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. HT

Where: Honolulu, HI

Stadium: Aloha Stadium (50,000)

Television: CBS Sports Network (Spectrum Ch. 247/HD 1247 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 83/HD 1083) with Rich Walz (play-by-play) and Aaron Murray (analyst).

Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play), John Veneri (analyst), Mark Veneri (sideline). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 3:00 p.m. HT. KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i).

Video Streaming: cbssports.com

Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Series Information: Air Force leads 13-7-1

Game Storylines:

Air Force leads the all-time series 13-7-1, including a 7-5-1 mark in games played in Honolulu. The series began in 1966.

The teams play for the Kuter Trophy, which UH currently has possession after a 34-27 double OT victory in Colorado Springs in 2016. Prior to that win, the Falcons held the trophy for four years.

UH has a combined record of 13-15-1 versus the military academies.

The game is a match-up of among the nation’s top passing and rushing offenses. UH is No. 4 in passing (351.5) while AFA is No. 2 in rushing (296.5). In addition, both teams are among the Mountain West’s top scoring offenses. Hawai’i is tied atop the league with Boise State at 37.0 points per game while AFA is No. 3 at 34.3 ppg.

Both teams rank near the top of FBS in fewest number of punts. Air Force is tied for No. 2 with 13 while UH is tied for fifth with only 15.

The game marks UH’s first at Aloha Stadium in four weeks since a Homecoming win over Central Arkansas on Sept. 21 and begins a stretch of five home games over the next seven weeks.

UH is 3-0 at Aloha Stadium this season while the Falcons are 1-2 on the road.

Quarterback Cole McDonald leads the Mountain West in nine categories including passing yards per game (313.3 ypg), passing efficiency (155.8), passing touchdowns (20), and total offense (339.2).

McDonald needs 262 more passing yards to move past Dan Robinson (6,038) into fourth on the school’s all-time passing yardage list.

Receiver Cedric Byrd II is the MW leader in five categories including receiving yards per game (94.3), receptions per game (7.7), and total touchdowns (9).

Head coach Nick Rolovich is 3-7 versus the MW’s Mountain Division, including a 1-0 mark versus Air Force.

Under Rolovich, UH is 3-0 in the game immediately following a loss to a nationally ranked team (2-0 in 2016; 1-0 in 2018). The Warriors lost to 14th-ranked Boise State last week.

This week’s game is UH’s fifth on national television this season and second on CBS Sports Network. The Warriors opened the season on CBSSN with a 45-38 victory over Arizona and will wrap up the regular season on CBSSN against Army West Point.

What’s at Stake:

Beginning in 1980, UH and Air Force have played for the Kuter Trophy (pronounced COO-ter), which is named for the late General Laurence S. Kuter, who was the first head of the Pacific Air Forces Command in 1957.

The Kuter Trophy was conceived by UH, sponsored by the Pacific Air Command, and designed by the Air Force Academy. It was presented to the winner of the annual game from 1980-97 when both teams were members of the Western Athletic Conference.

Air Force left the conference for the Mountain West in 1998 and the rivalry was later renewed in 2001. After nearly a decade without playing one another, the rivalry was once again renewed when UH joined the MW in 2012.

UH regained possession of the Kuter Trophy in 2016 after a double-overtime road win and in the process, ended the trophy’s four-year stint in Colorado Springs.