Game Preview: ‘Bows look to bounce back against undefeated Nevada at Aloha Stadium this Saturday

Rachael Ostovich last fought in the UFC over 22 full months and a pandemic ago. As Ostovich continues to prepare for her Saturday flyweight bout against Gina Mazany (6-4) at UFC on ESPN 18 in Las Vegas, she says she’s rejuvenated from the time off.

“Having a long layoff definitely has its benefits to resetting me and finding that new fire, that drive,” Ostovich told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Being in quarantine really made me realize to not take for granted the opportunities that I get so I feel like yeah, that’s really good.