Game Preview: ‘Bows look to bounce back against undefeated Nevada at Aloha Stadium this Saturday

The University of Hawai’i football team will host Mountain West leader and undefeated Nevada Saturday at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors (2-3) will look to snap a two-game skid against the Wolf Pack (5-0), who are off to their best start since 2010.
Game #6
Who: Hawai’i (2-3) vs. Nevada (5-0)
When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
Time: 6:OO p.m. HT
Where: Honolulu, O’ahu
Stadium: Aloha Stadium
Television: Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Robert Kekaula (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).
Radio: ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Bobby Curran (play-by-play) and John Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH-HD3 (Kaua’i). Chris Hart and Gary Dickman hosts the “Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m.
Video Streaming: Only available outside the state of Hawai’i through the Team1Sports app.
Audio Streaming: ESPNHonolulu.com/Sideline Hawaii app
Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com
Series Information: 25th Meeting. Nevada leads 14-10.
Game Storylines:
- UH defeated Nevada 54-3 in Reno last year for the program’s largest margin of victory ever in a Mountain West contest. In that game, the Rainbow Warriors raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead and concluded with 512 yards of total offense, while holding the Wolf Pack to a season-low 203.
- Nevada was UH’s first intercollegiate opponent when the schools met during the 1920 season. After that initial meeting, the teams faced off only three times over the next 80 years but have met every year since 2000.
- UH leads the series 8-6 in Honolulu, though the Wolf Pack have won three of the last four at Aloha Stadium including a 40-22 win in their last visit in 2018.
- The last time UH faced an undefeated Nevada squad was in 2010 when the Warriors upset Colin Kaepernick and the 19th-ranked and 6-0 Wolf Pack, 27-21 in Honolulu.
- Nevada head coach Jay Norvell spent one season on Todd Graham‘s staff at Arizona State in 2016 before being hired by Nevada. At ASU, Norvell served as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
- Graham has a career mark of 97-64 in his 13th season as head coach while Norvell is 23-20 in his fourth season in Reno.
- Nevada tight ends coach Timmy Chang is in his fourth season at Nevada. The former UH quarterback once held the NCAA record for passing yards.
- Three of Nevada’s five wins have been decided by a touchdown or less including each of its last two – New Mexico (27-20) and San Diego State (26-21).
- This week’s match-up marks the Wolf Pack’s first game outside the state of Nevada. Aside from three home games at Mackay Field, Nevada played its other two games in Las Vegas – road contest at UNLV and neutral site game against New Mexico.
- Nevada averages 363.8 passing yards per game, which leads the Mountain West and ranks No. 4 nationally while quarterback Carson Strong is third nationally with a 361.0 per game average. Receiver Romeo Doubs is the nation’s leader in receiving yards per game (155.6).
- UH’s Melquise Stovall is a senior wide receiver while younger brother Melquan Stovall is a Nevada sophomore receiver.
- The Warriors have forced at least one turnover in each of the first five games.
- UH has been out-scored 90-41 in the first half this season and have trailed in four of five games. In the first quarter alone, the Warriors have been out-scored 51-17.
- UH is in the middle of a three-game stretch that includes three undefeated conference teams that have a combined record of 13-0 in Mountain West play (4-0 Boise State, 5-0 Nevada, and 4-0 San José State).