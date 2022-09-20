Fresh off its first win of the season, the University of Hawai’i football team travels to New Mexico State for a non-conference match-up, Saturday, Sept. 24 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-3) picked up their first win of the season last Saturday, defeating Duquesne 24-14 in Honolulu. UH has won all 10 previous meetings with the Aggies (0-4), including twice last season, 41-21 in Las Cruces and 48-34 in Honolulu.

‘Trying to spread them out a little bit more. Some of the things that we might be accustomed to here in Hawai’i’ – #HawaiiFB’s Timmy Chang acknowledges offensive philosophy shift heading into New Mexico State as UH ranks 109th in the nation without a TD pass in 2022 #GoBows 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/hgIDq4ljxm — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 20, 2022

HAWAI’I (1-3, 0-0 MW) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (0-4, INDEPENDENT) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. MT (2:00 p.m. HT) Location | Stadium Las Cruces, N.M. | Aggie Memorial Stadium (28,853) Video Streaming FloFootball.com. Adam Young (play-by-play), Danny Knee (analyst) and Andy Morgan (sidelines). Subscription required. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 12:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | NMSU | Mountain West (PDF) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

GAME STORYLINES