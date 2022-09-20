Fresh off its first win of the season, the University of Hawai’i football team travels to New Mexico State for a non-conference match-up, Saturday, Sept. 24 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M.
The Rainbow Warriors (1-3) picked up their first win of the season last Saturday, defeating Duquesne 24-14 in Honolulu. UH has won all 10 previous meetings with the Aggies (0-4), including twice last season, 41-21 in Las Cruces and 48-34 in Honolulu.
|HAWAI’I (1-3, 0-0 MW) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (0-4, INDEPENDENT)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. MT (2:00 p.m. HT)
|Location | Stadium
|Las Cruces, N.M. | Aggie Memorial Stadium (28,853)
|Video Streaming
|FloFootball.com. Adam Young (play-by-play), Danny Knee (analyst) and Andy Morgan (sidelines). Subscription required.
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play) and Mark Veneri (analyst). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 12:00 p.m. HT.
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | NMSU | Mountain West (PDF)
GAME STORYLINES
- Hawai’i leads the all-time series with New Mexico State, 10-0.
- The series began in 1978 and the teams met every year from 2005-11 while members of the Western Athletic Conference.
- UH has won all four meetings in Las Cruces, N.M. — 49-30 in 2006, 42-30 in 2008, 59-24 in 2010, and 41-21 last season.
- UH has scored 40 points or more in eight of the 10 meetings and have averaged 44.2 points per game in the series.
- The teams played a rare, in-season home-and-home series last season with Hawai’i winning both match-ups—41-21 in Las Cruces and 48-34 in Honolulu.
- The teams are scheduled to meet in five of the next six seasons, including another match-up in Las Cruces in 2024. The other four meetings (2023, ’26, ’27, and ’28) are scheduled to be played in Honolulu.
- UH picked up its first win of the 2022 season and first victory for head coach Timmy Chang last week over Duquesne in Honolulu. Hawai’i’s defense intercepted three passes, including a pick six by linebacker Penei Pavihi in the fourth quarter.
- UH’s 24 points was a season-high. The Warriors are averaging 15.2 points per game, which ranks No. 120 nationally.
- NMSU dropped to 0-4 on the year after a 66-7 loss to Wisconsin last week in Madison, Wis.
- UH has a 25-27 all-time record against Independents.
- UH ranks No. 130 in scoring defense (45.5) while NMSU is No. 131 in scoring offense (8.0).
- UH lost its only road game of the season two weeks ago to Michigan while NMSU dropped its only home game of the season in the season-opener against Nevada.
- UH will play four its next six games on the road after starting the season with three of four at home.
- UH has out-scored its opponents 34-28 in the last six quarters after being out-scored 154-27 in its first 10 quarters of the season.
- UH is one of three schools (Florida & South Florida) without a passing touchdown this season.
- Defensive back Malik Hausman is tied for No. 2 nationally with three interceptions.