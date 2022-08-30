For the second consecutive week, the University of Hawai’i football team will host a first-time opponent when Conference USA’s Western Kentucky travels to Manoa for a match-up on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m.
The Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will look to give head coach Timmy Chang his first career victory against the Hilltoppers (1-0), who are coached by former UH assistant Tyson Helton. Helton coached special teams for the Rainbow Warriors from 2000-03.
GAME THEME vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY – CHAMPIONS NIGHT
Hawaiian Airlines is the game sponsor of "Champions Night". UH National Champion teams and individuals will be recognized throughout the game.
GAME STORYLINES
- For the second consecutive week, Hawai’i will host a first-time opponent with a match-up against Western Kentucky of Conference USA.
- UH (0-1) dropped its season opener to Vanderbilt last week in Honolulu, 63-10, suffering its largest margin of defeat at home since the 1999 season opener, which was former coach June Jones’ first game as head coach of the Warriors.
- WKU (1-0) opened its season with a 38-27 home win over FCS’s Austin Peay in Bowling Green, Ky.
- UH is 32-23-1 all-time against current Conference USA teams.
- WKU head coach Tyson Helton was a graduate assistant (2000) and assistant coach (2001-03) on former UH coach June Jones’ staff. Current UH head coach Timmy Chang was a quarterback during those seasons.
- Helton coached special teams during his time at UH and helped the Warriors lead the nation in kickoff return yardage (30.3) in 2001 while specialist Chad Owens set NCAA single-game records for most combined return yardage and most kickoff return yardage and tied an NCAA record with two kick returns for touchdown against BYU.
- Helton is in his fourth season with the Hilltoppers with a 24-16 record. He has guided WKU to three straight bowl appearances and two 9-win seasons.
- The last time Hawai’i faced a team coached by a former Rainbow Warrior assistant was Navy (Ken Niumatalolo) in 2018. UH defeated the Midshipmen, 59-41 in Honolulu.
- WKU ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (44.2) last season and scored at least 31 points in every game. The Hilltoppers led the nation in passing offense (433.7) and was No. 2 in total offense (536.2).
- A total of 13 players made their first career starts as Rainbow Warriors last week against Vanderbilt, five on offense and eight on defense.
- UH has won its last three Labor Day weekend games—Portland State (2021), Navy (2018), and Western Carolina (2017). UH did not play on Labor Day weekend in 2019 and 2020.
- With a 40-yard field goal last week against Vanderbilt, placekicker Matthew Shipley has now converted 12 consecutive kicks from 40 yards and in dating back to last year.
- UH is now 4-3 all-time at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
- The last time UH started 0-2 was in 2016 when it dropped its first two games before finishing with a 7-7 mark and Hawai’i Bowl championship. The last time Hawai’i lost its first two home games of the season was in 2014.