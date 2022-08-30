For the second consecutive week, the University of Hawai’i football team will host a first-time opponent when Conference USA’s Western Kentucky travels to Manoa for a match-up on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m.

The Rainbow Warriors (0-1) will look to give head coach Timmy Chang his first career victory against the Hilltoppers (1-0), who are coached by former UH assistant Tyson Helton. Helton coached special teams for the Rainbow Warriors from 2000-03.

GAME THEME vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY – CHAMPIONS NIGHT

PROMOTIONS & GIVEAWAYS

Hawaiian Airlines is the game sponsor of “Champions Night” and will award 30,000 Hawaiian Miles during the game. UH National Champion teams and individuals will be recognized throughout the game.

First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, Be the lucky fan with the Gold ‘H’ card and redeem at the Marketing trailer for a special prize. (Cards to be distributed at Gates 2 & 3)

Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans at Gates 2 & 3.

Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters

A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year

When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!



FAN COLOR SCHEME FOR THIS GAME: GREEN & WHITE

Fans are encouraged to show their school spirit with the Hawaiʻi Athletics fan color scheme guide (PDF) for every regular season home football game. The color scheme for Saturday’s “Champions Night” is Green and White and fans in the Mauka sideline and Diamond Head endzone are encouraged to wear Green and fans in the Makai sideline and Ewa endzone are encouraged to wear white.

FAMILY 4-PACK TICKETS

Family 4-Pack tickets are available for the Western Kentucky game which includes four game tickets on the Makai Sideline for just $170 (Retail value of $340 – 50% off).

HAWAI’I (0-1, 0-0 MW) vs. WESTERN KENTUCKY (1-0, 0-0 C-USA) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) Game Day Information Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more. Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | WKU (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 0-1 (1st season)

At Hawai’i: 0-1 (1st season)

SERIES VS WESTERN KENTUCKY

Series Information: First Meeting

GAME STORYLINES