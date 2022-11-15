The University of Hawai’i football team will close out the home portion of the schedule by hosting UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Twenty seniors will play their final home game for the Rainbow Warriors (2-9, 1-5 MW) and will be honored following the game in the traditional Senior Night ceremony. The Rebels (4-6, 2-4) currently have possession of the Island Showdown Trophy, which it claimed in last year’s win in Las Vegas.

Game Day Promotions

California Hotel and Casino is the game sponsor of the “Show UHM your Aloha” game and will award a Vacations Hawaii 4 night Vegas Package for two at the California Hotel and Casino the during the game.

Show UHM your Aloha to the Senior Class. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Aloha apparel and bring ti leaves to the senior night festivities.

to the Senior Class. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Aloha apparel and bring ti leaves to the senior night festivities. In the spirit of the Thanksgiving Holiday, UH Athletics in partnership with Food Vault Hawaii will host a food and toiletries drive. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gate 2 .

drive. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at . First 3,000 fans receive a UH Football card, presented by Waikiki Malia by

Outrigger, with a chance to redeem for a special prize. (Cards to be distributed at Gates 2 & 3).

Free Souvenir Cards and Schedule Cards will be available for fans at Gates 2 & 3.

Farmers T-shirts will be tossed into the stands between the first and second quarters.

A lucky student will compete in the “Raising Cane’s Quarterback Challenge for a chance to win Raising Cane’s for a year.

When the ‘Bows score two touchdowns, you win two free tacos from Jack in the Box. Bring your game tickets to redeem the offer! Two touchdowns today, two tacos tomorrow. Let’s go Bows!

Color Scheme

Show UHM your Aloha to the Senior Class. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Aloha apparel and bring Ti leaves to the senior night festivities.

HAWAI’I (2-9, 1-5 MW) vs. UNLV (4-6, 2-4 MW) Date | Time Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT Location | Stadium Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) Game Day Information Click here for the latest information about tickets, parking, food & beverage, activities and more. Television Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show. Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT. Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com & Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawai’i (PDF) | UNLV (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF) Digital Program Rainbow Warriors Weekly (coming soon) Social Media @HawaiiFootball | #HawaiiFB | @RainbowWarriorsFootball | Facebook

HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG

Overall Record: 2-9 (1st season)

MW Record: 1-5

SERIES VS UNLV

Series Information: UH leads 18-13

In Honolulu: UH leads 12-3

In Las Vegas: UNLV leads 10-6

GAME STORYLINES