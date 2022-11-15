The University of Hawai’i football team will close out the home portion of the schedule by hosting UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 19. Kickoff is 6:00 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
Twenty seniors will play their final home game for the Rainbow Warriors (2-9, 1-5 MW) and will be honored following the game in the traditional Senior Night ceremony. The Rebels (4-6, 2-4) currently have possession of the Island Showdown Trophy, which it claimed in last year’s win in Las Vegas.
Game Day Promotions
California Hotel and Casino is the game sponsor of the “Show UHM your Aloha” game and will award a Vacations Hawaii 4 night Vegas Package for two at the California Hotel and Casino the during the game.
- Show UHM your Aloha to the Senior Class. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Aloha apparel and bring ti leaves to the senior night festivities.
- In the spirit of the Thanksgiving Holiday, UH Athletics in partnership with Food Vault Hawaii will host a food and toiletries drive. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gate 2.
Color Scheme
|HAWAI’I (2-9, 1-5 MW) vs. UNLV (4-6, 2-4 MW)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. HT
|Location | Stadium
|Honolulu, O’ahu | Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346)
|Television
|Spectrum Sports PPV (Spectrum Ch. 255/HD 1255 and Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 969). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (sideline). Rob DeMello, Kawika Hallums and Jordan Helle host the pre-, halftime, and post-game show.
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). John Veneri (play-by-play), Mark Veneri (analyst), and Hunter Hughes (sideline). KRKH (Maui), KPUA (Hawai’i Island), and KTOH (Kaua’i). Josh Pacheco and Arnold Martinez hosts “The Countdown To Kickoff” at 4:00 p.m. HT.
|Game Notes
|Hawai’i (PDF) | UNLV (PDF) | Mountain West (PDF)
HEAD COACH TIMMY CHANG
Overall Record: 2-9 (1st season)
MW Record: 1-5
SERIES VS UNLV
Series Information: UH leads 18-13
In Honolulu: UH leads 12-3
In Las Vegas: UNLV leads 10-6
GAME STORYLINES
- The teams are playing for the Island Showdown Trophy, which was created in 2017. UH lost possession of the trophy last season after falling 27-13 in Las Vegas. The Island Showdown Trophy is one of four rivalry trophies that UH plays for. Currently, Hawai’i does not have possession of either of the four trophies.
- The teams will meet for the 32nd time in a series that began in 1969. UH holds a 18-13 overall advantage. The teams have played every year since 2009.
- The home team has won 11 of the last 13 match-ups in the series.
- UH has won 12 of the 15 all-time meetings in Honolulu, including the last two—35-28 in 2018 and 38-21 in 2020, both of which were also UH’s Senior Night game.
- UH (2-9, 1-5 MW) dropped its fourth straight game last week after a 41-34 loss to Utah State in Honolulu. The Warriors posted season-highs in points, rushing yards (235), passing yards (306), and total offense (541) in the loss.
- Following the game, a total of 20 seniors will participate in the senior ceremony — OL Stephan Bernal-Wendt, TE Kamuela Borden, WR Zion Bowens, QB Armani Edden, OL Ra Elkington, LB George Hooker, OL Austin Hopp, LB Noa Kamana, DB Leonard Lee, OL Ilm Manning, WR Jordan Murray, DB Hugh Nelson, RB Dedrick Parson, LB Penei Pavihi, DB Jalen Perdue, TE Caleb Phillips, DL Blessman Ta’ala, DL John Tuitupou, OL Micah Vanterpool, and DL Kolby Wyatt.
- Twelve of the 20 seniors are full-time or part-time starters, including four-year starters Ilm Manning and Blessman Ta’ala. Manning has started 58 of 60 career games while Ta’ala has 49 career starts playing in all 62 career games.
- Hawai’i has won its last four Senior Night games and 9 of its last 10. UNLV has been UH’s Senior Night opponent five times since 2000. UH is 4-1 in those games.
- After starting the season 4-1, UNLV (4-6, 2-4) has lost five straight, including a 37-30 loss to Fresno State last week in Las Vegas. The Rebels have not won since a Sept. 30 contest against New Mexico.
- UH is 2-4 at home this season and will finish with a losing home record for the first time since 2017 (2-4). UH is averaging 22.7 points per game at home compared to 15.2 points per game on the road.
- A loss by Hawai’i would give UH its first 10-loss season since 2015 (3-10). UH has four 10-loss seasons in program history.
- UH linebacker Logan Taylor is the first Rainbow Warrior with double-digit tackles in four straight games since Darius Muasau in 2020 (first four games of the season). His 53 tackles in the last four games are the most tackles by a UH player in a four-game stretch since Jahlani Tavai also had 53 in 2017 (last four games of season).
- UH running back Tylan Hines has a team-high 279 yards rushing on 31 carries (9.0 avg.) in the last three games along with six receptions for 82 yards. On the year, he ranks second nationally among freshmen in yards per carry at 7.97.