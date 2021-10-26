Game Preview: ‘Bows are back on the road for pivotal conference clash against Utah State this weekend

The University of Hawai’i football team will make its fifth road trip of the season when it travels to the Beehive State for a Mountain West match-up against Utah State, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Kick-off is 1:00 p.m. MT (9:00 a.m. HT).Saturday’s match-up is the 17th meeting between the teams with Utah State holding a 10-6 advantage. The Aggies have won the last five meetings in the series.

USU has won five of the seven meetings in Logan including the last two. UH’s last win in Logan was also its last win in the series, a 45-7 victory in 2010.

The Aggies have won all four Mountain West contests. While the teams were members of the Western Athletic Conference, UH won five of the seven contests.

Fourteen of the 16 all-time meetings have been decided by double-digits, including

Utah State’s 56-17 win in Honolulu in the last meeting between the teams in 2018.

Three of USU’s last four wins over UH have been by 37 points or more.

UH (4-4, 1-2 MW) enters the match-up having won three of its last four games including a 48-34 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday. The Warriors began the year by losing three of their first four.

The Aggies (5-2, 3-1 MW) is currently atop the Mountain West’s Mountain Division after a 26-24 victory over Colorado State last Friday in Logan.

The combined point total of USU’s three conference wins is 10 points with four-point wins over Air Force and UNLV and a two-point win over CSU.

UH has rushed for 200+ yards four times this season, all resulting in wins. Under head coach Todd Graham , the Warriors are 6-0 when eclipsing 200+ rushing yards in a game.

In its last three wins, UH has forced 11 turnovers, including five in a pair of victories over New Mexico State. On the year, the Warriors lead the Mountain West and rank fourth nationally with 18 takeaways.

Saturday’s game marks UH’s fifth of seven road games this season. Hawai’i is 1-3 on the road this year and 2-5 in true road games in two seasons under coach Todd Graham .

UH has out-scored its opponents 55-10 in the first quarter in its four home games, compared to being out-scored 51-20 in the first quarter on the road.

UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro , who has missed the last three games due to injury, is 64 rushing yards away from 1,000 in his career. When he reaches that mark, he will become just the third UH signal caller joining Michael Carter and Glenn Freitas to reach that mark.

Placekicker Matthew Shipley has a streak of nine straight field goals made and is 10-of-11 on the season.