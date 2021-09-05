Game Notes: ‘Bows open on campus venue by posting 573 yards of total offense in victory over Portland State

Hawaii running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) looks for running room after making a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Portland State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)

Chevan Cordeiro passed for three touchdowns, Dedrick Parson ran for two scores and Hawaii beat Portland State 49-35 on Saturday night in the first-ever football game played on school campus.

The 9,000-seat retro-fitted Clarence T.C. Ching Complex will be the program’s home until the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is completed. It was Hawaii’s first home game outside of Aloha Stadium since Dec. 7, 1974 when the Rainbow Warriors hosted Arizona State at Honolulu Stadium, which had served as the team’s home field from 1926-74.

Cordeiro threw touchdown passes to Nick Mardner and Jared Smart, Calvin scored on a wild winding 38-yard run — on which he crossed over into Hawaii territory before racing down the left sideline into the end zone — and Parson ran for a 17-yard TD as the Rainbow Warriors scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to take a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Parson added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and Dae Dae Hunter, who finished with 128 yards rushing, scored on a 59-yard run in the fourth for Hawaii (1-1).

Davis Alexander threw for 400 yards and three touchdowns for Portland State (0-1), but much of that came after the Rainbow Warriors had the game well in hand.

Cordeiro finished 18-of-25 passing with one interception and had 66 yards rushing.

Post-game Notes

Portland State at Hawai‘i

Sept. 4, 2021

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex – Honolulu, O‘ahu



SERIES INFORMATION

UH leads the series 5-1, including 4-1 in Honolulu.

UH and PSU are scheduled to play again, Sept. 13, 2025 in Honolulu.

TEAM STREAKS/TRENDS

UH has won its last 18 games against FCS teams dating back to the 2001 season. The average margin of wins in those games have been 27.7 points.

UH has won its home-opener in each of the last seven seasons. The last home-opening loss was to No. 25 Washington (17-16) in 2014.

INDIVIDUAL STREAKS/TRENDS

Senior receiver Jared Smart has caught a ball in all 26 games he has played in at UH. He has caught at least three passes in all but four of those games.

TEAM NOTES

Hawai‘i opened its 2021 home schedule with its first-ever on-campus contest at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Per City and County of Honolulu mandate, spectators were not allowed to attend Saturday’s game.

Nick Mardner scored the first-ever touchdown in the history of the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex with a 23-yard catch from Chevan Cordeiro to cap UH’s opening possession of the game.

Hawai‘i’s 49 points is the most in the 11 games under Todd Graham.

The 573 total yards was also the most under Graham at UH.

UH had 11 plays of 20 or more yards (7 pass, 4 rush).

Portland State recovered an on-side kick in the fourth quarter, the first recovery by an opponent since 2018 (Duquesne).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Chevan Cordeiro recorded the third 300-yard passing game of his career with 305 yards on 18-of-25 passing and three touchdowns.

· Dae Dae Hunter set new career highs in rushing attempts (16) and yards (128) while also rushing for a career-long 59-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

· Calvin Turner Jr. scored his first touchdown of the year with a circuitous 34-yard run in the first quarter.

· Jared Smart scored his first touchdown of the season and seventh of his career with a 20-yard catch in the first quarter.

· Smart’s 67-yard catch in the second quarter was the longest of his career.

· Dedrick Parson scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, the first touchdowns of his career at UH. Parson finished with 38 yards on 11 attempts.

· Aaron Cephus scored his first career touchdown as a Rainbow Warrior with a 4-yard catch in the second quarter.

· Pita Tonga had his first career interception as a Rainbow Warrior with a pick of David Alexander in the first quarter.

· Hugh Nelson II also recorded his first career interception as a Rainbow Warrior with a pick of Alexander in the fourth quarter.

· Justus Tavai tied his career high with six tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

· DJuan Matthew recorded his first fumble forced and fumble recovered on the same play in the second half.