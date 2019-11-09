Gabriel, UCF surrender double-digit lead in loss to Tulsa

Dillon Gabriel couldn’t keep his hot-start to his collegiate career going today as UCF fell to Tulsa this afternoon by a score of 34-31.
The former Mililani quarterback entered the game with the eighth-best quarterback rating in the country and for most of the first half, looked the part.
The true freshman signal-caller led the Knights to an 11-point lead at halftime, but Tulsa stormed back late to hand UCF its third loss of the season, falling to 7-3.
Gabriel completed 23-of-38 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown, but did throw two interceptions including an ill-timed turnover late in the fourth quarter.
UCF will now enter its bye week before taking on Tulane on November 23rd.