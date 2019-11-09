Gabriel, UCF surrender double-digit lead in loss to Tulsa

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights delivers a pass in the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at FAU Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Dillon Gabriel couldn’t keep his hot-start to his collegiate career going today as UCF fell to Tulsa this afternoon by a score of 34-31.

The former Mililani quarterback entered the game with the eighth-best quarterback rating in the country and for most of the first half, looked the part.

The true freshman signal-caller led the Knights to an 11-point lead at halftime, but Tulsa stormed back late to hand UCF its third loss of the season, falling to 7-3.

Gabriel completed 23-of-38 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown, but did throw two interceptions including an ill-timed turnover late in the fourth quarter.

UCF will now enter its bye week before taking on Tulane on November 23rd. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story