Gabriel, UCF struggle in 27-24 loss to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH – OCTOBER 04: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the Central Florida Knights looks to pass in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on October 4, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

For the second time in the last three games, UCF has lost after the Knights were stifled by the Cincinnati Bearcats tonight, 27-24.

Led by true freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel, UCF struggled throughout the game offensively, turning the ball four times including a pick-six.

The former Mililani Trojan had a tough outing under center for the Knights, facing pressure from Cincinnati’s pass rush all-game long. Gabriel finished with 297 passing yards on 25-of-42 attempts with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Final from Nippert Stadium. pic.twitter.com/K6EITa0CQb — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) October 5, 2019

UCF is now 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Gabriel and the Knights will look to bounce back against East Carolina on October 19th. UCF has a bye week next weekend.