Gabriel to play in first half for UCF’s season-opener

Dillon Gabriel might not be getting the start for UCF Thursday evening against Florida A&M, but he will play in the first half.

Head coach Josh Heupel told the Orlando Sentinel’s Mike Bianchi that even though he named Brandon Wimbush as the Knights’ starter, Gabriel will see some action early.

“Dillon Gabriel is going to play in the first half,” Heupel said. “He’s earned that opportunity. I’m looking forward to seeing him go out and play.”

Gabriel, the reigning Cover2 Kaulukukui Award winner and all-time career passing leader in Hawaii High School Football history, enrolled at UCF early during the spring and has been in the quarterback competition since Day 1. KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello caught up with Gabriel a month ago where he said he expected to make an immediate impact for the Knights.

A true freshman, Gabriel will make his collegiate debut tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. HST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.