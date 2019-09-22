Gabriel, No. 15 UCF fall to Pittsburgh, snap regular season win-streak

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Dillon Gabriel #11 of the UCF Knights passes in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on September 21, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

For the first time in 28 regular season games dating back to the 2016 season, the No. 15 UCF have lost.

The Knights fell short against Pittsburgh this afternoon on the road, 35-34, after the Panthers scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

UCF true freshman and former Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 338 yards on 25-of-42 passing for two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Through four games this season, Gabriel has thrown for 1,057 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. He is now 2-1 as a starter in his collegiate career for UCF.