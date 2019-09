UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, the 2018 Gatorade Hawaii High School Player of the Year, has nine touchdown passes in his first three games. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)GETTY IMAGES

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel racked up 281 yards on 11-of-16 passing in a 56-21 victory over Connecticut earlier this evening.

The former Mililani star started his third game in a row for the Knights and was impressive through his limited time on the field after being replaced by Darrel Mack jr. in the second half when the game was out of reach.

“This week we just came out confident. Came out firing. That’s what we needed to do.” – Dillon Gabriel #ChargeOn #UCF pic.twitter.com/YF8U0jKAXv — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) September 29, 2019

On the season, Gabriel has 1,338 yards, 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season as a true freshman.