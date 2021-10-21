Full show: Cover2 Season 9, Episode 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Across the country, the number of law enforcement officers who are leaving their job or getting fired continues to grow as COVID vaccine mandates become more common. However, Honolulu's vaccine mandate does not seem to be having the same negative effect among its own officers.

The vaccine mandate for Honolulu police officers and city employees took effect on Aug. 23; since then, the city said the majority of employees have complied.