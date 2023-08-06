Despite a deep and experienced secondary, the University of Hawaii football team will also have a reinforcement in one of the newest player on its roster.

Cornerback Elijah Palmer, a true freshman from national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, has made an early impression in fall camp and is expected to be in the positional rotation during the 2023 season.

Palmer was part of a trio of Bishop Gorman standouts, along with linebacker Jamih Otis and defensive lineman Aiden McComber, who committed to Hawaii last summer and signed in December, choosing the Rainbow Warriors over more notable programs.

In fall camp practices and scrimmages, Palmer has mostly played with the second unit defense, as well as on special teams.

'Opportunities don’t go away, they go to somebody else' – #HawaiiFB true freshman defensive back Elijah Palmer is making the most of every opportunity in training camp https://t.co/UuNruDj91j 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @EPalmerr4 @HawaiiFootball #GoBows pic.twitter.com/b61vODuqWC — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 6, 2023

“It feels good just knowing all the work that went in behind the scenes back home, back in Vegas, everything that I was doing, it was for a reason,” Palmer told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “To really compete and do what I do best and play football…it’s it’s a blessing I should say. It’s a blessing more than anything that I’d be able to make it here safely and be able to compete against the guys that’s older than me.

“When I’m given that opportunity, just make the most of it. We are always saying that opportunities don’t go away, they go to somebody else. So, once you get the opportunity to just make the most of it, what I think to myself is just do my job because I’m around a lot of veterans. If I just take care of what I have to take care of, those guys will help me there. They want to win just as bad as I want to win. They want to win too, so they’ll help me more than I could ever help them.

“Not taking anything for granted, that’s what I take pride in. You look around, everybody has a chip on their shoulder. … We all have a chip on our shoulders. But really living here and seeing the day to day life, everybody has a chip on your shoulder, so it just helped it even more to push me and motivate me.”