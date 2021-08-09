Fresh off of Olympic gold medal Hawaii’s Carissa Moore returns to WSL schedule in Mexico

The window for the Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver, the seventh stop on the World Surf League (WSL) 2021 Championship Tour (CT), opens tomorrow, August 10, and runs through August 19. Barra de la Cruz will once again host the world’s best surfers after a 15-year absence from the CT, and with a promising forecast for the opening days of competition.
|Moore and Ferreira To Keep Momentum After Olympic Gold Medals
Reigning World Champions Carissa Moore (HAW) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) are now in Mexico after making history as the first-ever surfing Olympic gold medalists in Tokyo, Japan. Four-time WSL Champion and currently World No. 1, Moore has already clinched her spot at the Finals this September, while reigning WSL Champion and World No. 2 Ferreira is still chasing his place to compete in Trestles.
“Winning the gold medal was a dream come true that I didn’t really know that I had until the last few years,” said Moore. “Now I’m really trying my best to be as present as possible. I would love to win my fifth World Title, but there are a few extremely talented girls that I need to get through in order to get there. So, I’m taking it one event at a time, and now it’s all about Mexico. The wave here at Barra de la Cruz is a really fun right-hand sand bottom point break that actually reminds me a lot of Snapper Rocks in Australia. Sometimes it looks like it’s going to die, but then it grows again, and it can allow for up to like five to six turns and some barrels in there too, which makes it really exciting.”“There are only three events left this year, and my goal is to win here in Mexico and make it to the last one,” said Ferreira. “I came here when I was 13 years old, it was my first international surf trip with Jadson (Andre) and Miguel (Pupo), and now I’m here again competing against the best surfers in the world. I feel very blessed.”Marks and Igarashi Fight for a Spot on The WSL Final 5Currently sitting sixth on the WSL Leaderboard and fresh off the historic Olympic debut of surfing, Caroline Marks (USA) has only two regular-season events left to solidify her spot in the WSL Final 5. She is heading into the Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver with only 730 points off the fifth-place cut line on the rankings.
Men’s current World No. 6 is Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), the silver medalist at the Tokyo Games. Igarashi had an excellent campaign at the Olympics, eliminating two-time WSL Champion, and current World No. 1 Gabriel Medina (BRA) in the semifinals. Igarashi has participated in 50 CT events in his career to date and is going into Mexico with the extra confidence of an Olympic medalist.
|Wildcards and Injury Replacements: Shelby Detmers and Regina Pioli Are the First-Ever Mexican Women To Compete on CTThree Olympic athletes are joining the action in Mexico after earning injury replacement slots into the Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver. Silvana Lima (BRA), Lucca Mesinas (PER) and Rio Waida (IDN) earned some of the spots that opened up after several Championship Tour stars withdrew, including Lakey Peterson, Nikki Van Dijk, John John Florence, Julian Wilson, Jordy Smith and Jack Freestone. Lima and Mesinas both finished at 5th place in the Tokyo Games, while Waida finished in 9th. Also taking injury replacement spots in this event are Australia’s Mikey Wright, and Brazil’s Mateus Herdy.Previously announced, Mexican surfing sensation Jhony Corzo took the Corona wildcard slot. Local surfers Diego Cadena and Shelby Detmers earned their spots in the event after winning the recent trials and will be competing against the world’s best along with the trials runner-up Regina Pioli, who is also joining the competition. Pioli and Detmers are the first two women from Mexico to ever surf on the Championship Tour.“It’s so nice to finally have a CT event back here in Mexico,” said Detmers. “I really wanted to win the trials and get into this event, especially since falling short by two spots to represent my country at the 2020 Olympics this year. I had to really let go of that dream and focus 100% on the trials, which I’m beyond grateful to have won. Now I expect good waves and to honestly just surf with everything I’ve got. Con todo!” “I’m so happy to win the trials and get to compete against the world’s best,” said Cadena. “Last time the Championship Tour was in Mexico, 15 years ago, I competed in the trials but ended in second place. Now I was finally able to win it and get a chance at the main event. Life has come full circle, and I’m stoked.”
|We Are One Ocean and WILDCOAST Join Forces To Help Preserve The Beauty and Natural Resources of Barra De La Cruz
Johanne Defay (FRA), Conner Coffin (USA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), and Brisa Hennessey (CRI) joined WSL PURE grantee and We Are One Ocean coalition member WILDCOAST for a turtle conservation education and nesting preparation session to clean up a stretch of critical sea turtle nesting habitat in Barra de la Cruz.
Corona Partners with WSL To Continue Fight for Ocean Health
Corona and the WSL will continue their fight for ocean health by working together to ensure that the event site is left unharmed. Corona’s commitment to protect paradise goes beyond awareness and clean-ups efforts. The brand is removing remaining plastics across its supply chain, launched the Corona Plastic-Free Challenge and just became the first Global Beverage brand to achieve a net Zero Plastic Footprint, meaning it recovers and recycles more plastic than it uses across the entire supply chain. This milestone was achieved through a 5 year commitment with a local recycling center, Mexico Recicla.Select Your Mexico Picks Now for WSL CT Fantasy
The event window for the Corona Open Mexico pres. by Quiksilver opens August 10 and holds a competition window through August 19. The event will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app.
The health and safety of athletes, staff, and the local community are of the utmost importance and there are a robust set of procedures in place to keep everyone safe, including rolling out extensive testing protocols, maintaining a protected bubble zone for athletes and staff, and closing the beach to the public.The WSL encourages fans to watch the event online at WorldSurfLeague.com, which will broadcast live in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
The Corona Open Mexico pres. by Quiksilver is proudly supported by our partners Corona, Quiksilver, Jeep, Red Bull, Oakley, Hydro Flask, Expedia and DraftKings.Corona Open Mexico Women’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:
Heat 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS), Silvana Lima (BRA)
Heat 2: Johanne Defay (FRA), Malia Manuel (HAW), Shelby Detmers (MEX)
Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Bronte Macaulay (AUS), Regina Pioli (Mex)
Heat 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Macy Callaghan (AUS)
Heat 5: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)
Heat 6: Caroline Marks (USA), Tyler Wright (AUS), Sage Erickson (USA)Corona Open Mexico Men’s Seeding Round 1 Matchups:
Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Kelly Slater (USA), Kolohe Andino (USA)
Heat 2: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Jadson Andre (BRA), Lucca Mesinas (PER)
Heat 3: Morgan Cibilic (AUS), Deivid Silva (BRA), Rio Waida (IDN)
Heat 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Jeremy Flores (FRA), Johny Corzo (MEX)
Heat 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Peterson Crisanto (BRA), Mateus Herdy (BRA)
Heat 6: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Jack Robinson (AUS), Diego Cadena (MEX)
Heat 7: Conner Coffin (USA), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF), Adrian Buchan (AUS)
Heat 8: Yago Dora (BRA), Owen Wright (AUS), Mikey Wright (AUS)
Heat 9: Frederico Morais (PRT), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Alex Ribeiro (BRA)
Heat 10: Ryan Callinan (AUS), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA), Connor O’Leary (AUS)
Heat 11: Adriano De Souza (BRA), Ethan Ewing (AUS), Michel Bourez (FRA)
Heat 12: Seth Moniz (HAW), Miguel Pupo (BRA), Wade Carmichael (AUS)More information available at WorldSurfLeague.com.