Fresh off of Olympic gold medal Hawaii’s Carissa Moore returns to WSL schedule in Mexico

Moore and Ferreira To Keep Momentum After Olympic Gold Medals



Reigning World Champions Carissa Moore (HAW) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) are now in Mexico after making history as the first-ever surfing Olympic gold medalists in Tokyo, Japan. Four-time WSL Champion and currently World No. 1, Moore has already clinched her spot at the Finals this September, while reigning WSL Champion and World No. 2 Ferreira is still chasing his place to compete in Trestles.



“Winning the gold medal was a dream come true that I didn’t really know that I had until the last few years,” said Moore. “Now I’m really trying my best to be as present as possible. I would love to win my fifth World Title, but there are a few extremely talented girls that I need to get through in order to get there. So, I’m taking it one event at a time, and now it’s all about Mexico. The wave here at Barra de la Cruz is a really fun right-hand sand bottom point break that actually reminds me a lot of Snapper Rocks in Australia. Sometimes it looks like it’s going to die, but then it grows again, and it can allow for up to like five to six turns and some barrels in there too, which makes it really exciting.”“There are only three events left this year, and my goal is to win here in Mexico and make it to the last one,” said Ferreira. “I came here when I was 13 years old, it was my first international surf trip with Jadson (Andre) and Miguel (Pupo), and now I’m here again competing against the best surfers in the world. I feel very blessed.”Marks and Igarashi Fight for a Spot on The WSL Final 5Currently sitting sixth on the WSL Leaderboard and fresh off the historic Olympic debut of surfing, Caroline Marks (USA) has only two regular-season events left to solidify her spot in the WSL Final 5. She is heading into the Corona Open Mexico presented by Quiksilver with only 730 points off the fifth-place cut line on the rankings.



Men’s current World No. 6 is Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), the silver medalist at the Tokyo Games. Igarashi had an excellent campaign at the Olympics, eliminating two-time WSL Champion, and current World No. 1 Gabriel Medina (BRA) in the semifinals. Igarashi has participated in 50 CT events in his career to date and is going into Mexico with the extra confidence of an Olympic medalist.