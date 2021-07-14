Fresh off of complete game shutout for Georgia Tech in NCAA Regional, Andy Archer commits to Rainbow Warriors

The University of Hawaii baseball team has added a big arm in hopes of making a big statement under new head coach Rich Hill in 2022 as Georgia Tech pitcher Andy Archer announced his commitment to the Rainbow Warriors.

Archer, who will be a graduate transfer entering a masters program at UH is 6-foot-5, 255-pounds and was a weekend starter for the Yellow Jackets in 2021, helping guide the ACC power into the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m really, really excited. It’s been nothing short of an blessing to have this opportunity,” Archer told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “I didn’t know what the Major League Baseball Draft would have in store for me but I just prayed about the whole thing and I’m definitely disappointed that the draft didn’t workout but like I said, what an answer to a prayer to be coming to the University of Hawaii for a brand new head coach and I’m so excited to meet everyone.”

In his final appearance at Georgia Tech, the Duluth, Georgia native posted a complete game shutout against Indiana State in the NCAA Regional Tournament allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts.

“Yeah, just a crazy emotional way in a lot of ways to wrap up my career Georgia Tech a place that’s always going to be very special to me but like you said I think that was a very fitting way to end it and I hope that the people of what I know that I’m here to pitch in some big games. I’ve been on a stage where a lot of the guys here are trying to go so no reason not to go back and I’m ready to do it so let’s make it happen,” said Archer.

For the season, Archer, started 14 games, recording 77 strikeouts in 75 innings going 5-5 with a 4.80 ERA.

I’ve done just about everything there is to do. So I walked on to Georgia Tech and made the team which was an amazing blessing I was the closer on the team for a couple of years. I came back from Tommy John surgery I don’t know if you can see the scars but I missed 14 months with that, came back and pitched. Came back from COVID (season) and I was a weekend starter so for me it’s just about giving back and I think Hawaii is a great place to do that. There’s already such a special group of players coming back and with Coach Hill coming in we’re going to win right away and I hope the fans are super excited for that.”

Archer, who recently traveled to Hawaii for vacation with family says his decision to play at UH far exceeds athletics, and hopes to learn about the culture and embrace the islands lifestyle along with helping lead UH into postseason contention.

“I’ve actually visited Hawaii once over New Year’s this year and you go and you see pictures of the beach and of the ocean when I went the biggest impact on me was just the people. So I’m pumped to meet so many new people and yeah so pumped for so many things.”