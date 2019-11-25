Frederico Morais wins Hawaiian Pro, Triple Crown of Surfing proceeds to Sunset Beach

Frederico Morais of Portugal won the Hawaiian Pro on Sunday, the first event of the Van’s Triple Crown of surfing.

Barron Mamiya made it the farthest in the competition of the Hawaii surfers. Mamiya was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Morais becomes the newest champion of the Hawaiian Pro, which is a World Surf League qualifying series event.

The next event in the Triple Crown is the Vans World Cup of Surfing. That competition could start as early as Monday.

The season finale for the women’s championship tour starts it’s waiting period on Monday. The Maui Pro has three Americans fighting for two Olympic qualifying spots.

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore is the favorite to win her fourth world title.