Fox to air Tua Tagovailoa documentary series in September

Starting on Sept. 6, Fox will air a documentary series titled “Tua,” which will center around former Saint Louis and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

[Hawaii Sports updates from KHON2 Sports]

The series will focus on how he rose to fame at Alabama on his way to becoming the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. Another aspect will touch on his ongoing rehab as he recovers from a hip dislocation that ended his college career in November.

Tagovailoa was recently cleared to participate in training camp for the Dolphins without limitations. The NFL season is currently set to kick off on Sept. 10, while the Dolphins will start their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the New England Patriots.