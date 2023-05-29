Four members of the U.S. U-21 women’s volleyball team with Hawaii ties helped the team take gold at the Pan American Cup in Mexico on Sunday.

The U.S. women swept host Mexico in the championship match.

The team was coached by Dan Fisher, who was a former player on the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team, as well as an assistant coach on the women’s team. He is currently the head coach at Pittsburgh.

Additionally, former UH men’s volleyball player and assistant coach Joshua Walker was on the U.S. coaching staff. He is also currently an assistant coach at Baylor.

Meanwhile, trainer Rebecca Duran was on the U.S. staff and is currently the head trainer at Chaminade.

Kamehameha alumna and 2021 Hawaii Player of the Year Devin Kahahawai made the team’s roster as well. She is currently heading into her sophomore year at the University of Texas.