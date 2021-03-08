Four UH women’s basketball players earn Big West Conference honors

Four University of Hawaii women’s basketball players were honored by the Big West Conference on Monday morning.

Senior forward Amy Atwell was named second team All-Big West after averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the 2020-2021 season and making her 3-pointers at a 34.7 percent clip. Last week, she announced her return to the team for the 2021-2022 season.

Additionally, Daejah Phillips was named the conference’s best sixth player after averaging 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists during conference play. She is the sixth Rainbow Wahine to win the award in the past nine seasons. She was also named to the All-Freshman team, along with guard Kelsie Imai.

Guard Jadynn Alexander was named Big West honorable mention and also named to the conference’s All-Defensive team after getting 10 steals during the 2020-2021 season.

The Rainbow Wahine will begin play in the Big West tournament as the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 4 seed Cal State Bakersfield in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for noon HST.