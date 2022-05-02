Four members of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team were named to the NVA/AVCA All-American team, led by setter Jakob Thelle, who earned first-team honors.

Meanwhile, outside hitter Spyros Chakas and middle blocker Guilherme Voss were selected to the second team, while opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias was named honorable mention.

The AVCA will name its Player of the Year on Wednesday. Thelle, the 2022 Big West Player of the Year, figures to be a strong contender for the award.

Were Thelle to win Player of the Year, he’d be the second consecutive Rainbow Warrior to earn the award after Rado Parapunov did so in 2021.

The Rainbow Warriors are set to take on North Greenville in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. HST.