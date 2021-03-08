Four UH men’s basketball players earn Big West Conference honorable mention

Justin Webster, Junior Madut, Casdon Jardine and James Jean-Marie were named All-Big West Honorable Mention on Monday.

The quartet has carried the load offensively for the Rainbow Warriors during the 2020-2021 season, as each has averaged more than 10 points per game. Webster leads the team with 12.7 points per game, with Jean-Marie (12.6), Jardine (11.1) and Madut (10.4) not far behind.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Warriors finished the regular season 11-9 overall and 9-9 in conference play, their fourth .500 finish in the last five seasons.

The ‘Bows will begin the Big West Tournament against UC Riverside on Thursday in Las Vegas. The game will be streamed on ESPN3 at 6 p.m. HST.