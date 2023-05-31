Four University of Hawai’i football games will be televised nationally this season, including three against Power 5 conference teams.



Two of the games will be picked up by CBS Sports Network as part of the Mountain West’s television package – Sept. 1 home opener against Stanford and Oct. 14 home conference opener against San Diego State. Kick-off is slated for 5:00 p.m. HT for each contest at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.



In addition, UH’s season-opener at Vanderbilt, Aug. 26, will air on the SEC Network with a kick time of 6:30 p.m. CT while its road game at Oregon, Sept. 16, will be televised on the Pac-12 Network with a 5:00 p.m. PT kick-off.



FOX will broadcast the Mountain West Championship Game, Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1:00 p.m. MT/12:00 p.m. PT/10:00 a.m. HT.



This season marks the fourth year of the Mountain West’s six-year television contract with CBS Sports and FOX Sports.



Additional broadcasts by Spectrum Sports will be announced in the coming months.



National Television Games

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. CT – SEC Network

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford, 5:00 p.m. HT – CBS Sports Network

Sept. 16 at Oregon, 5:00 p.m. PT – Pac-12 Network

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego State, 5:00 p.m. HT – CBS Sports Network

Additionally, the 2023 EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl – the 20th edition of the Aloha State’s college football bowl game – will be played Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa campus.

The annual holiday bowl game will showcase teams from the Mountain West and American Athletic Conference and will kick off Saturday, Dec. 23rd at 10:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. HT) on ESPN. The game will be played outside its traditional Christmas Eve slot for just the fifth time in bowl history.

“Saturday evening, under the lights at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex will be a fantastic atmosphere for our participating teams and fans as we celebrate the 20th edition of Hawai‘i’s college football bowl tradition,” said executive director Daryl Garvin.

The Ching Athletics Complex will play host to the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl while the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is being completed. Aloha Stadium, the former home of the bowl game, hosted the bowl game annually from 2002 to 2019.

A Mountain West team has played in the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl every year since 2012 while the American Athletic will send a representative for the third time.

The EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl is known for high scoring, thrilling offensive performances and close games with two overtime contests and eight games decided by one touchdown or less. In addition to promoting the island way of life by sponsoring events intrinsic to Hawai‘i, the bowl supports many non-profit organizations through the Hawai‘i Bowl Foundation. More than $1 million has been awarded to local charities since the inception of the Hawai‘i Bowl Foundation. Additionally, through the Extra Yard for Teachers program, the EasyPost Hawai‘i Bowl has partnered with Teach for America Hawai’i to support teachers, schools and students.

Last season, the bowl was played for the first time since 2019 after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. Middle Tennessee kicked a go-ahead field goal with 2:05 remaining for a 25-23 victory over San Diego State. Blue Raiders defensive end Jordan Ferguson was named Most Valuable Player.

The bowl game was created in 2002 after the hometown Rainbow Warriors finished the 2001 season with a 9-3 record and were not invited to a bowl game. The University of Hawai’i has participated in the bowl a record nine times.

Tickets are expected to go on sale later this summer.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 32-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, and a college softball event, in addition to a new college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.



For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.