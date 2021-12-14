Four time defending state champion Saint Louis aims to shake off the rust ahead of Saturday’s HHSAA Open Division semifinal against Mililani

From 2016 to 2019, Saint Louis seemed untouchable, winning four consecutive HHSAA Open Division titles and compiling a record of 40-1 against opponents from the islands.

After the team’s 2020 campaign was erased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Crusaders seemed destined to run through the competition once again in 2021.

However, this season has been anything but easy.

“We only played two teams besides Bishop Gorman,” Saint Louis head coach Ron Lee said. “We played Kamehameha four times and Punahou three, I mean that gets old after a while, that’s tough for everybody.”

The men of Kalaepohaku had a rocky start to begin the ILH season, dropping two of their first four regular season games against Kamehameha, marking their first loss to the Warriors since 2013.

With the defending champs stumbling, it seemed the state championship race was up for grabs by mid-October.

But as the pressure started to build, the Crusaders began their march. Saint Louis put together back-to-back stellar performances against Punahou and Kamehameha, outscoring their ILH rivals 76-7 in the final weeks of the ILH season.

In the ILH Championship and in their final game against the Warriors, the Crusaders squashed any doubt, defeating Kamehameha 35-21 and punching their ticket to the Open Division State Championship playoffs for the fifth season in a row.

It appeared the Crusaders were peaking at the right time. However, by early November, there were no more games on the schedule until states, forcing the ILH champs to sit on the sidelines as the OIA wrapped up their regular season.

“Early on we were playing pretty good football in our last three or four games,” Lee said. “We started to pick things up, but now with this long layoff I don’t know where we are at.”

It has been six weeks since Saint Louis has played in a football game, and now they must shake off the rust before facing off with OIA runner-up Mililani in this week’s top division state semifinal.

“We’ve been practicing hard, going against each other hard,” Lee said. “This group of guys have done a nice job and they know how to practice and that’s what I’m hoping that we’re doing enough going into this next game.”

Mililani led by head coach Rod York have been no team to sleep on. In last week’s OIA championship against top-seeded Kahuku, the Trojans proved to be the biggest challenge for the Red Raiders all season, losing by only seven points to the undefeated OIA champs from the North Shore.

With Kahuku, Mililani, and Campbell grinding through week’s of competition leading up to this weekend’s semifinals, and Saint Louis on idle for over a month, this year’s chase for the koa trophy is primed for an epic finale.

Kickoff between the Crusaders and Trojans is set for this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Farrington High School’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. The game will follow the conclusion of the first semifinal featuring Kahuku and Campbell starting at 4:00 p.m.

For continued coverage of the HHSAA State Championships and all the action in Hawaii high school football, tune into Cover2 on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.