Four Rainbow Warriors named AVCA All-Americans

Four members of the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team were named to the AVCA All-America teams, led by junior libero Gage Worlsey and senior opposite Rado Parapunov, who repeated as first team selections.

Senior outside hitter Colton Cowell and senior middle blocker Patrick Gasman were also named All-Americans on Tuesday as second-team selections.

The Rainbow Warriors’ four representatives on the list were the highest of any school.

The ‘Bows were 15-1 when the season came to an abrupt end due to coronavirus concerns. Although the team falls into the spring sport umbrella that the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to, it is unknown at this time whether Parapunoa, Cowell, Gasman and James Anastassiades will return for an additional season.

Also earning first-team All-American honors was BYU senior setter Wil Stanley, a Punahou alum.