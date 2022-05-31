The University of Hawaii football team will be eating well this summer thanks to a new program.

The Hawai’i Restaurant Association launched the “Braddahhood Grindz” program which will feed the Rainbow Warriors over the summer.

The program is being supported by four restaurants – Giovanni Pastrami, Gyotaku Hawaii, Kuhio Food Hall and Ruby Tuesday Hawaii.

“These summer weeks that we’re training, getting ready for our season it’s right around the corner things like this help and it all starts w our com support and help,” said UH head coach Timmy Chang.

The restaurants will take turns providing one meal per week through July 31.

In all, each restaurant will provide 300 meals over the course of the summer and will also provide $2,500.00 in gift certificates to the UH Athletics Department.