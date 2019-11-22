Four Hawai’i high schoolers named rugby All-Americans

Four prepsters from Hawaii were among the 51 named rugby U18 Boys High School All-Americans on Wednesday.

The 51 players will meet from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 for Winter Camp in Chula Vista, Calif. and represent USA Rugby in the North American Four (NA4), a competition that runs from Dec. 28-31.

Zion Ah You from Kahuku, Mason Taliulu from Saint Louis, as well as Helmut Baschleben and Sione Lolohea from Maui High, are the four from Hawaii on the team.

Ah You, is also a standout defensive lineman for the Red Raiders football team and is a finalist for the Cover2 WEDEMEYER AWARD, as Two-Way Player of the Year.

The team of 51 will split into two to play against U18 teams from Canada during the NA4.

