Four former UH softball players to represent Australia in Summer Olympics

Four former University of Hawaii softball players will represent Australia in the Summer Olympics, which run from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo. Although the opening ceremony begins on July 23, competition for softball begins on July 20.

The Rainbow Wahine will be well represented when play begins as Japan hosts Australia in the opening game of the competition. Four former ‘Bows will suit up for Australia in Kaia Parnaby, Clare Warwick, Rachel Lack and Stacey Porter.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Parnaby pitched for UH from 2010 to 2013, including as a member of the 2010 team that went to the Women’s College World Series.

Warwick hit .328 with 21 home runs and 100 RBI over her UH career, which spanned from 2006 to 2009, earning All-WAC honors three times.

Porter, the veteran of the group, played for UH from 2001 to 2004 and earned All-WAC first-team honors and All-American honors multiple times.

Lack, the most recent member of the Rainbow Wahine on Australia’s national team, played for Hawaii from 2015 to 2016 and hit an even .200 despite slugging 12 home runs.

“They have the maturity to play at the international level,” Hawaii softball head coach Bob Coolen told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida about the four players. “Stacy Porter’s a phenomenal hitter. Kaia Parnaby is an incredible left-handed pitcher that is sneaky quick and her ball just jumps on you. Rachel Lack may have not had the career that she wanted here but for the Australian national team, she excels as an outfielder and catcher and hitter, and then you have Clare Warwick. We used to call her ‘Ninja’ because she would make these plays out of nowhere — diving, getting up. You see it in pro athletes at the baseball level, she did it at our level for four years and had a great career here and has parlayed that into longevity. Porter is almost 40 years old going into the Olympics and still one of the best hitters in the world and that’s exciting to see, that she has kept that level of competitiveness.”